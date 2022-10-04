Auburn Bulldogs

(KMAland) -- Auburn and Liston Crotty won conference championships while Lola Mendlik and Rylee Dunkin had top three finishes in KMAland girls cross country on Tuesday.

South Central Calhoun Invitational 

Denison-Schleswig and Lola Mendlik ran third at the South Central Calhoun Invitational. Mendlik posted a time of 20:07.83 while the Monarchs had 92 points as a team.

AT Mound City 

Cherokee Meet 

The LeMars girls scored 126 points and finished fifth at Cherokee. Freshman MaKenzie DeRocher was the top finisher for the Bulldogs in 12th. View the complete results below.

Centerville Invitational 

The Mount Ayr girls placed eighth and had 242 points a the Centerville Invitational. Central Decatur posted 251 in ninth, and Twin Cedars had 326 in 14th. Wayne was 15th with 371 points.

Twin Cedars senior Rylee Dunkin had a strong run in third place, posting a time of 19:53. View the complete results from the meet linked here

East Central Nebraska Conference Meet (at Auburn)

The Auburn girls and freshman Liston Crotty claimed championships at the East Central Nebraska Conference Meet on Tuesday.

The Bulldogs had 16 points, scoring four in the top six on their way to the win. Palmyra added 22 points in second while Johnson County Central took third with 52. 

Crotty ran to the championship in 20:28.61 while Palmyra’s Hailey Hengten and Emily Frey went second and third, respectively, in 21:12.26 and 21:30.68. Kristen Billings and Lilyan Becker — both of Auburn — rounded out the top five with times of 21:51.90 and 21:55.91.

Aleah Thomas and Alivia Thomas of Auburn, Palmyra’s Bettie Jo Chambers and Kinsley Hvaranek and Auburn’s Alexa Janssen rounded out the top 10. The rest of the KMAlanders in the top 15:

11. Catherine Wendt, Johnson County Central

12. Juliette Cucurulo, Johnson County Central

13. Madison VanLangingham, Johnson County Central

14. Sydney Binder, Auburn

