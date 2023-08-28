(KMAland) -- Lewis Central, CAM, Wayne, Melcher-Dallas, Twin Cedars and Moravia all were in competition in KMAland girls cross country on Monday.
KIRK SCHMALTZ INVITATIONAL (AT AMES)
Lewis Central scored 218 points and finished in ninth place at the meet in Ames.
Ava Bussey led the way for the Titans in 16th place with a time of 19:55.3. Delayna Reese was 45th, Madelyn Hoss ran 48th and Tyler Tingley came in 50th.
ALBIA INVITATIONAL
Melcher-Dallas’ Hailey Stegman was the top runner from the area, finishing in 19th with a time of 23:16.00. Wayne’s London Everman was 25th in 25:01.80 while teammate Natalia Brown ran 44th in 27:09.60.
WOODWARD-GRANGER MEET
CAM had 84 points and finished in third place at the Woodward-Granger meet.
Chaney Lyndsey led the way for CAM with an 18th place finish in 30:07.7. Carley Dennis came in 25th, Mia South was 30th, Ellen Gerlock 34th and Megan Gerlock 35th.
