(KMAland) -- Logan-Magnolia, Ava Rush and Mya Wray won championships in KMAland girls cross country on Tuesday.
Dallas Center-Grimes Invitational
Creston took 10th and had 303 points at the Dallas Center-Grimes Invitational on Tuesday.
Riley DeGonia was the top runner for the Panthers in 56th, running a 24:46. View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Logan-Magnolia XC Meet
Logan-Magnolia scored five in the top 10 and finished with 31 points on their way to a championship at their home meet. Atlantic was second with 52, Denison-Schleswig had 85 in third, IKM-Manning scored 92 in fourth and Boyer Valley put up 112 in fifth. AHSTW ended up sixth with 118.
Atlantic’s Ava Rush claimed the championship with a time of 18:06.86 while Madison Sporrer of Logan-Magnolia was second with an 18:19.86. Denison-Schleswig’s Lola Mendlik was the only other runner under 19, posting an 18:55.54 in third. Claire Pellett of Atlantic took fourth in 19:07.77, finishing just ahead of Logan-Magnolia’s Allysen Johnsen, who ran a 19:07.84.
Audubon’s Stefi Beisswenger (19:11.32), Mya Moss of Logan-Magnolia (19:17.42), Atlantic’s Belle Berg (19:31.17), Reese Duncan of St. Albert (19:56.25) and Haedyn Hall of Logan-Magnolia (19:58.89) rounded out the top 10. The rest of the top 15:
11. Lilly Irwin, Underwood (20:02.65)
12. Quincey Schneckloth, Tri-Center (20:11.54)
13. Lauren Irlbeck, IKM-Manning (20:16.21)
14. Greylan Hornbeck, Logan-Magnolia (20:20.45)
15. Rylie Knop, AHSTW (20:25.41)
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Plattsmouth Invitational
Auburn scored 46 points and finished just one point out of first in taking third in Plattsmouth. The Blue Devils finished with 57 points in fifth, and Abraham Lincoln had 117 in seventh.
Auburn freshman Liston Crotty had a strong run of 20:57.60 to finish in second place while teammate Kristen Billings was sixth in 21:52.66. Plattsmouth’s Natalie Briggs took eighth with a time of 22:00.87. Lindsey Garcia, also of Plattsmouth, rounded out the top 15 with a 22:54.60.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Dakota Valley Invitational
Sioux City East claimed a runner-up finish at Dakota Valley, finishing with 37 points. Sioux City West had 88 in fifth.
East’s Emma Scott had a solid run in seventh with a time of 20:07.30 while Khloee Weitzel finished in ninth at 20:25.30. Another East runner — Alexys Jones — ran 11th in 20:46.10, and Emma Hogan finished 15th in 21:39.50.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
AT Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (Sergeant Bluff-Luton)
MISSING RESULTS
AT North Platte (MO)
MISSING RESULTS
Spoofhound Invitational
Maryville was the highest area finisher at their home Spoofhound Invitational, posting 55 points in second — two off of the champion Chillicothe. Platte Valley ended up in third with 62, Mount Ayr had 83 in fourth and East Atchison finished fifth with 101.
Platte Valley freshman Mya Wray ran to the win with a 22:00.84, finishing about 45 seconds clear of the rest of the field. Teammate and senior Andrea Riley was second with a 22:45.68, and Rock Port freshman Norah Watkins rounded out the top three with a 22:49.31. Maryville’s Katherine Pohren took fifth in 23:44.78.
Others in the top 15 from KMAland:
7. Allison Riley, Platte Valley (23:49.97)
8. Jayla Irvine, East Atchison (23:50.97)
10. Meah Schomer, Maryville (24:06.11)
12. Anne Newton, Mount Ayr (24:08.97)
13. Ellie Parsons, Maryville (24:27.29)
15. Makenna Jones, Mount Ayr (24:44.31)
View the complete results from the meet below.