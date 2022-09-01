(KMAland) -- Kuemper's Marie Dea and the Knights team won at West Central Valley, Martensdale-St. Marys took second at Wayne, Rylee Dunkin of Twin Cedars was fourth in Pekin and more from KMAland girls cross country on Thursday.
Kirk Schmaltz Invitational (at Ames)
Lewis Central had 328 points and finished in 11th at the meet. View the complete results linked here.
West Central Valley Invitational
Kuemper Catholic’s Marie Dea was the champion at West Central Valley, finishing with a time of 21:32.13 and ahead of Audubon’s Steif Beisswenger, who ran second in 21:53.86. Kuemper’s Julia Kanne rounded out the top three with a time of 22:15.29.
The Knights also won the team championship with 55 points. Ankeny Christian had 110 in sixth, and CAM was seventh with 128.
Nodaway Valley placed Jazz Christensen in seventh with a 24:03.55, and Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton’s Ella Petersen ran well in ninth with a 24:10.62. Other top 15 KMAlanders:
11. Lyndsey Chaney, CAM (25:15.90)
14. Olivia Kathikar, Southwest Valley (26:03.93)
View the complete results below.
Wayne Invitational
Martensdale-St. Marys placed second with 56 points while Central Decatur (99), Mount Ayr (113) and Wayne (123) rounded out the top five.
Ellie Baker of Martensdale-St. Marys was the top area finisher with a fifth-place time of 22:17.45. Carson Oberender and Maclaine German ran eighth and ninth for the Blue Devils with times of 22:45.81 and 22:46.66, respectively.
Other area top 15 KMAlanders:
11. Ava Goben, Wayne (22:55.20)
13. Autumn Elbert, Martensdale-St. Marys (22:57.73)
View the complete results below.
Wildwood Park Meet
Twin Cedars placed seventh with 185 points, led by Rylee Dunkin’s fourth-place finish. Dunkin ran a 20:41 while teammate Cheyanne Bruns was 13th with a 22:20.
Find the complete results linked here and here.
Douglas County West Invitational
Nebraska City’s Evie Madison ran ninth at the Douglas County West Invitational, finishing with a time of 22:25.73. The Pioneers scored 80 points to finish fourth.
Check out the complete results from the meet linked here.
Concordia Invitational
KMAland did not have any top 15 finishers, although Ashland-Greenwood’s Dayna Wilson did finish in 16th. No area teams were able to post a team score.
Find the complete results linked here.