(KMAland) -- East Atchison and Mya Wray won championships in Tarkio, Central Decatur and MSTM ran well at Pleasantville and Ava Rush had a strong run for Atlantic at Ballard on Monday in KMAland Girls XC.
Paul Fish Invitational (at Red Oak)
Mayson Hartley, Raenna Henke and Maya Hunter went 1-2-3 and led Clarinda to a team championship at the Paul Fish Invitational. Check out the complete recap linked here.
Ballard Invitational — Class B
Atlantic took fourth with 103 points at the Ballard Invitational. Ava Rush led the Trojans with a third-place run in 20:08.6 while Claire Pellett took fifth in 20:22.2.
View the complete results linked here.
Tarkio Indian Run
East Atchison had 20 points and claimed the girls team championship while Platte Valley’s Mya Wray was the individual champion with a time of 21:34.
Rock Port’s Norah Watkins was second in the race with a 22:11, and Platte Valley’s Andrea Riley ran 22:25 in third. North Andrew’s Jaclyn Riedinger took fifth in 23:09, and the Cardinals team took second with 36 points.
Jayla Irvine of East Atchison ran sixth in 23:12, Riley King of Essex posted a 23:30 in seventh, Allison O’Riley of Platte Valley ran eighth in 23:47, Olivia Prussman of South Holt came in at 25:05 in ninth and Platte Valley’s Mylie Holtman took 10th in 25:20.
Other KMAlanders in the top 15:
11. Brooklyn Wennihan, East Atchison (25:46)
14. Alexis Bywater, East Atchison (26:36)
View the complete results from the meet below.
Pleasantville Invitational
Martensdale-St. Marys and Central Decatur both had top three finishes at Pleasantville. The Blue Devils scored 76 points in second while the Cardinals finished with 82 in third. Wayne had 179 in sixth.
Ellie Baker of Martendale-St. Marys topped the area individuals in third with a time of 21:06.50. Teammate Karson Oberender was fifth in 21:30.27, and Harrisen Bevan led the Central Decatur contingent in sixth with a 21:48.51.
Martensdale-St. Marys’ Maclaine German was seventh in 21:50.62, Wayne’s London Everman came in 11th in 22:07.45 and Addyson Schreck of Central Decatur picked up 15th in 22:30.12.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
