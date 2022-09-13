(KMAland) -- Lo-Ma and Sporrer ran to wins in Avoca, Harlan’s Sonderman was a champ at Storm Lake, North’s Elizabeth Jordan & the East team won at Woodbury Central & Twin Cedars’ Dunkin took first at Oskaloosa in KMAland girls XC.
AHSTW Meet
Logan-Magnolia and Madison Sporrer claimed championships again on Tuesday in Avoca. Sporrer ran a 19:59.23 to take the individual championship, leading the Panthers to 32 points and the team title.
Mya Moss and Haedyn Hall ran fourth and seventh, respectively, for Lo-Ma with times of 20:35.4 and 21:20.0. Audubon’s Stefi Beisswenger ran 20:23.7 in second, and Riverside’s Carly Henderson took third in 20:28.1. Woodbine’s Addison Murdock rounded out the top five with a time of 20:49.3.
Others in the top 10 included St. Albert’s Reese Duncan (21:20.0), Underwood’s Lilly Irwin (21:23.0), Taylor Beckendorf of IKM-Manning (21:26.7) and Adyson Lapel of Woodbine (21:27.0). They placed sixth, eighth, ninth and 10th, respectively. Other KMAlanders in the top 15:
11. Emily Albertsen, IKM-Manning (21:33.7)
12. Rylie Knop, AHSTW (21:56.2)
13. Ava Paulsen, AHSTW (21:57.1)
14. Carly McKeever, St. Albert (22:01.3)
15. Bailey Richardson, Riverside (22:17.5)
IKM-Manning took second behind Logan-Magnolia with 49 points while Riverside was third with 79, AHSTW had 82 in fourth and Treynor finished fifth with 89. CAM placed sixth with 180 points.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Storm Lake Meet
Harlan’s Lindsey Sonderman ran to the individual championship in 19:23.14. Denison-Schleswig’s Lola Mendlik also had a strong finish in third with a time of 20:51.22.
Rebecca Hulinsky of LeMars claimed ninth with a time of 21:35.93, and Harlan’s Jenna Gessert came in 14th with at time of 22:07.44.
The Harlan team came out with 70 points and a third-place finish, and LeMars took fifth with 135. Denison-Schleswig posted 149 points in sixth. View the complete results linked here.
48th Tom Karpan Invitational (at WDM Valley)
Lewis Central had 131 points and finished in fifth at WDM Valley. The Titans were led by Ava Bussey, who placed in 22nd.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Woodbury Central Invitational
Sioux City East and Sioux City North both scored 47 points, but it was East winning the tiebreaker and the championship at Woodbury Central.
North’s Elizabeth Jordan, though, won the individual championship in 20:03.36 while East’s Alex Flattery and Khloee Weitzel were fourth and fifth, respectively, in 22:10.57 and 22:26.30. North’s Analicia Salas (22:32.74), Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Gabby Ryan (22:45.14), East’s Emma Scott (22:46.56) and North’s Ali Gonzalez (22:52.57) ran 7th through 10th.
Other KMAlanders in the top 15:
11. Alexis Jones, Sioux City East (23:02.89)
12. Joslyn Vogt, Sioux City North (23:23.69)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton finished fourth with 108 points, and Sioux City West had 173 in seventh. View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Oskaloosa Invitational
Rylee Dunkin of Twin Cedars ran a 20:25.8 to win the individual championship in Oskaloosa. The Sabers ended up scoring 243 points and finishing in 12th.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.