(KMAland) -- Martensdale-St. Mary's was a dominant victor in Corning while Rylee Dunkin won another race on Thursday night and Clarinda was second in Panora.
Southwest Valley Invitational
Martensdale-St. Marys swept the top three spots en route to the team title. The Blue Devils totaled 29 points. Karson Oberender (22:32.56), Ellie Baker (22:38.56) and Maclaine German (22:39.41) were the top finishers while Autumn Elbert was 11th in 25:12.46.
AHSTW finished second with 39 points. Rylie Knop led the Lady Vikes by taking fourth (22:43.72) while Ava Paulsen was sixth (22:48.54), Ella Langer finished 13th (25:59.93), Ellie Peterson was 14th (26:01.46) and Kenna Paulsen was 15th (26:11.47).
Essex’s Riley King also medaled, taking eighth in 23:55.27.
Find the full results below.
Interstate 35 Invitational
Mount Ayr won the team title with 34 points. Anne Newton highlighted the Raiderettes’ night with a runner-up showing while Karlie Larsen and Makenna Jones finished fourth and fifth, respectively. Kacie Larsen, Aubree Clark and Karly Elwood also medaled by finishing 11th, 12th and 13th.
Creston took second as a team. Autumn Stafford was seventh, followed by Emma Pantini in eighth, Riley DeGonia in ninth and Sydney Strunk in 15th.
Wayne’s London Everman was third while teammate Ava Goben was sixth and Jocelyn Marquis took 14th.
Check out the full results below.
Panorama Invitational
Clarinda posted 74 points to finish second. Mayson Hartley was second in 19:56.88 while Raenna Henke claimed third (20:03.92).
Audubon’s Stefi Beisswenger was seventh in 20:54.00 while Marie Dea (Kuemper Catholic) took eighth in 21:00.40.
Find the full results below.
Blair Invitational
Abraham Lincoln posted 144 points to finish ninth. Abby LaSale was their top finisher in 24th with a time of 23:10.43.
Lynnville-Sully Invitational
Twin Cedars’ Rylee Dunkin ran to a title in 20:58.20. Cheyenne Bruns also cracked the top five for the Sabers with a fifth-place performance in 22:55.70.
Find the full results here.
Colo Nesco Invitational
Ankeny Christian finished third in the team race. Cambelle Oshirak was eighth in 25:55.53 while Jessie Schoening was 14th in 27:09.04.
Find the full results below.
Platte County Invitational
Maryville’s Katherine Pohren finished 13th in 23:43.60 while Ellie Parsons was close behind in 17th (23:49.90). Meah Schommer was 32nd in 25:09.20.
Bennington Lakeside Invitational
Glenwood was the highest-finishing KMAland team with a runner-up finish behind 42 points. Madelyn Berglund led the Rams with a third-place finish (21:03.94) while Lauren Hughes was seventh (21:35.64).
Auburn claimed third in the team standings. Liston Crotty was fourth in 21:07.78 while Kristen Billings was 11th in 21:52.75.
Louisville’s Mira Fosmer (13th in 22:05.04) and Nebraska City’s Evie Madison (14th in 22:06.82) also medaled. Find the full results below.
At Hiawatha
