(KMAland) -- Lo-Ma, CD and Auburn and Sporrer, Bevan, Wray and Crotty all claimed championships in KMAland cross country on Thursday. Check out the full rundown below.
MVAOCOU Invitational
Denison-Schleswig’s Lola Mendlik was the runner-up at MVAOCOU, finishing with a time of 19:44.25. Woodbine’s Adyson Lapel also had. Strong run in seventh in 21:13.56, and Denison-Schleswig’s Charlotte Schrum went 10th in 21:15.44.
The Monarchs finished with 65 points to finish second while Sergeant Bluff-Luton posted 142 points in fifth.
Other top 15 KMAlanders:
13. Gabby Ryan, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (21:32.78)
View the complete results linked here.
Tri-Center Invitational
Logan-Magnolia had another dominant performance with three in the top four, four in the top six and five in the top nine at Tri-Center. The Panthers had 17 points to win the meet behind champion Madison Sporrer’s time of 19:49.00.
Allysen Johnson (2nd, 20:06.00), Mya Moss (4th, 20:41.00), Haedyn Hall (6th, 21:10.00) and Greylan Hornbeck (9th, 21:25.00) were also in the top nine.
Treynor had 52 points in second, Boyer Valley took third with 69, AHSTW had 100 in fourth, Tri-Center put up 124 to round out the top five and Shenandoah was sixth with 142.
Audubon’s Stefi Beisswenger ran third in 20:23.00, Underwood’s Lilly Irwin took fifth in 20:56.00 and Boyer Valley’s Lauren Malone was seventh in 21:18.00. Treynor’s Alyssa Kulesa ran 21:23.00 in eighth, and AHSTW’s Rylie Knop took 10th in 21:17.00.
Other KMAlanders in the top 15:
11. Grace Steinmetz, Heartland Christian (21:51.00)
12. Lilly Yochum, Treynor (21:59.00)
13. Kasey Lang, Treynor (22:14.00)
14. Hailey Egbert, Shenandoah (22:17.00)
15. Mariah Falkena, Boyer Valley (22:19.00)
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Nebraska City Invitational
The Auburn girls had 22 points and placed three in the top nine on Thursday in Nebraska City. Liston Crotty won the individual title for the Bulldogs in 20:08.97, and Kristen Billings took third in 20:50.88. Alivia Thomas was ninth with a time of 21:46.17.
Plattsmouth was a close second with 23 points, led by runner-up Natalie Briggs, who ran 20:25.37. Mila Wehrbein posted a 21:20.28 in fourth, and Lindsey Garcia took seventh for the Blue Devils in 21:40.93.
Hannah Wilson of Fremont-Mills was fifth in 21:21.65, and Nebraska City had a fourth-place finish with 72 team points.
Other top 15 KMAlanders:
11. Lilyan Becker, Auburn (21:46.17)
12. Jolie Dix, Plattsmouth (21:49.04)
13. Evie Madison, Nebraska City (21:57.47)
14. Aleah Thomas, Auburn (22:02.76)
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
ACGC Invitational
IKM-Manning scored 53 points and finished in second place at ACGC, finishing just ahead of Martensdale-St. Marys, which had 56 in third.
Karson Oberender led Martensdale-St. Marys with a third-place finish in 22:09.43 while IKM-Manning’s Lauren Irlbeck took fifth in 22:25.44. Taylor Beckendorf and Raegan Garrison of IKM-Manning ran 22:35.85 and 22:51.60, respectively, in seventh and 10th while Martensdale-St. Marys’ Ellie Baker and Maclaine German were eighth and ninth in 22:48.35 and 22:50.59.
Other top 15 KMAlanders:
12. Autumn Elbert, Martensdale-St. Marys (22:53.12)
View the complete results linked here.
EBF Invitational
Southeast Warren’s Kaleigh Harvey took a 10th-place finish at EBF. Harvey ran a 22:32.44. View the complete results from the meet below.
Sioux Center Invitational
LeMars had 177 points in ninth place at Sioux Center. Find the complete results linked below.
Moravia Invitational
Central Decatur’s Harrisen Bevan was a champion in 23:40.73 at Moravia on Thursday. Bevan led eight in the top four scorers, and the Cardinals scored 18 points to win the meet. Wayne had 32 in second.
Wayne’s London Everman led the Falcons with a third-place finish in 24:00.80, and Central Decatur placed Aniston Jones fourth in 24:08.97. Melcher-Dallas standout Hailey Stegman was sixth in 24:14.47, Central Decatur’s Addyson Schreck was next in 24:19.07 and Wayne’s Ava Goben took eighth in 24:24.43.
Other KMAlanders in the top 15:
11. Hadley Bell, Central Decatur (24:58.89)
12. Jocelyn Marquis, Wayne (24:59.93)
13. Addison Wadle, Melcher-Dallas (25:00.36)
14. Abigail Leahy, Central Decatur (25:40.74)
15. Makenna Perkins, Central Decatur (25:54.00)
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Duane Kimble Invitational (at St. Joseph)
East Atchison claimed third at the Duane Kimble Invitational in St. Joseph, scoring 43 points. Platte Valley’s Mya Wray, meanwhile, was the individual champion in 20:43.2. Another Platte Valley runner — Andrea Riley — was the runner-up in 21:52.8.
East Atchison’s Jayla Irvine led the Wolves in fourth place with at time of 22:47.3. Platte Valley’s Allison Riley rounded out the top five in 23:09.7. South Holt’s Olivia Prussman was seventh in 23:49.1, and East Atchison’s Brooklyn Wennihan was eighth in 24:04.6.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
AT Falls City
No results reported.
Fort Calhoun Invitational
Louisville’s Mira Fosmer took sixth with a time of 20:27.80 at Fort Calhoun on Thursday. View the complete results linked here.