(KMAland) -- Mya Wray nabbed another win lead Platte Valley's efforts in Rock Port while Auburn and CAM also had respectable showings.
Orient-Macksburg Invitational
CAM finished third in the team standings with 65 points. Lyndsey Chaney led the Cougars with an 11th-place finish while Allison South was 13th in 26:17.39.
Orient-Macksburg's Bridget Bracy was the top KMAlander by taking seventh in 23:52.94. Exira-EHK's Ella Pedersen was ninth (24:06.97), and Hayden Waigand finished 12th (26:14.99).
Find the full results below.
Rock Port Invitational
Platte Valley scored 51 points to win the team title while East Atchison and North Andrew tied for second with 89 points.
Platte Valley's Mya Wray was the champ in 21:28.00. Andrea Riley and Allison Riley also cracked the top 10 with respective finishes of fourth and sixth in 22:38.00 and 22:54.00.
North Andrew's Jaclyn Riedinger was third in 22:37, and East Atchison's Jayla Irvine took fifth in 22:53.00.
Check out the rest of the area medalists below.
8. Mylie Crawford, Falls City (24:40.00)
11. Olivia Prussman, South Holt (25:09.00)
13. Mylie Holtman, Platte Valley (25:31.00)
Nebraska-Kearney Invitational
Class B
Plattsmouth finished 13th in the team standings while Nebraska City was 17th. Natalie Briggs medaled for Plattsmouth in 15th with a time of 21:10.44.
Class C
Auburn was second in the team standings with 80 points. Liston Crotty finished seventh in 20:39.45 while Kristen Billings took 16th in 21:22.16.
View the full results here.