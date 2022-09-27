(KMAland) -- Harlan, Lindsey Sonderman and Rylee Dunkin were champions in KMAland girls cross country on Tuesday.
Denison-Schleswig Meet
The Harlan girls and Lindsey Sonderman claimed championship in Denison. Sonderman ran a 19:23.84 to win the individual race. The Cyclones scored 55 points to win by seven over Logan-Magnolia. Denison-Schleswig added 88 in third.
Denison-Schleswig’s Lola Mendlik ran a 20:10.35 in second, and Madison Sporrer of Logan-Magnolia claimed third in 20:26.06. Addison Murdock from Woodbine was fourth in 20:28.69, and Marie Dea of Kuemper Catholic took fifth in 20:50.96.
Logan-Magnolia’s Mya Moss and Haedyn Hall went sixth and seventh, and Abby LaSale from Abraham Lincoln came in eighth. Woodbine’s Adyson Lapel was the 10th-place runner. Other KMAlanders in the top 15:
11. Brylee Schechinger, Harlan
13. Julia Kanne, Kuemper Catholic
14. Jenna Gessert, Harlan
15. Taylor Beckendorf, IKM-Manning
Other team scores from KMAland schools:
4. Woodbine (110)
5. IKM-Manning (122)
6. Abraham Lincoln (163)
7. Kuemper Catholic (182)
10. Tri-Center (224)
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Clarke Invitational
Central Decatur had a strong showing at Clarke with a third-place finish. The Cardinals had 75 points, led by Harrisen Bevan in eighth place. Addyson Schreck also placed for CD in 12th place.
Mount Ayr was fourth in the team standings with 106 points, and Creston had 116 in fifth place. Southeast Warren’s Kaleigh Harvey claimed 10th, and Karlie Larsen of Mount Ayr ran 15th.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Ogden Invitational
Ankeny Christian’s Cambelle Oshirak ran 15th in the girl’s race at Ogden. The Eagles had 151 points in sixth place. View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Knoxville Invitational
Rylee Dunkin Of Twin Cedars was the champion in Knoxville with a time of 20:30.17. View the complete results linked below.