(KMAland) -- Logan-Magnolia, Bishop Heelan and Palmyra were team champions while Lola Mendlik was the individual champion in Manning Thursday.
Check out the full KMAland girls cross country rundown below.
Shenandoah Invitational
Mayson Hartley and Glenwood were champions on Thursday. Nick Stavas has the full story here.
IKM-Manning Invitational
Logan-Magnolia won the team title with 28 points while Denison-Schleswig was second with 76 and IKM-Manning claimed third with 83.
Denison-Schleswig’s Lola Mendlik was the champion in 19:55.79 while Logan-Magnolia’s Madison Sporrer was second in 20:09.57, followed by teammate Allysen Johnsen in third in 20:39.81. Woodbine’s Addison Murdock (20:51.21) and Audubon’s Stefi Beisswenger (20:52.31) were fourth and fifth. Other KMAlanders in the top 15:
6. Mya Moss, Logan-Magnolia (21:27.39)
7. Haedyn Hall, Logan-Magnolia (21:40.18)
8. Adyson Lapel, Woodbine (21:47.26)
9. Rylie Knop, AHSTW (21:48.88)
10. Taylor Beckendorf, IKM-Manning (21:58.39)
11. Emily Albertsen, IKM-Manning (22:04.73)
12. Raegan Garrison, IKM-Manning (22:25.60)
13. Greylan Hornbeck, Logan-Magnolia (22:29.06)
14. Alexa Tremblay, Denison-Schleswig (22:31.59)
15. Charlotte Schrum, Denison-Schleswig (22:38.41)
Other KMAland team scores
4. Woodbine (83)
5. AHSTW (98)
6. Boyer Valley (118)
Southeast Polk Invitational
Atlantic finished 10th with 191 points. Ava Rush was their top finisher after taking 16th in 20:12.90. Find the full results below.
At West Central Valley
No Results Reported
Chariton Cross Country Invitational
Check out the full list of KMAland top 15 finishers from this meet below.
6. Kaleigh Harvey, Southeast Warren (21:45.41)
11. Cheyenne Bruns, Twin Cedars (22:15.73)
And here is how the KMAland teams did.
5. Wayne (113)
Marsha Koebernick XC Invitational at South Sioux City
Bishop Heelan took first in the team standings with 36 points. Sioux City East’s Emma Scott led KMAlanders by taking fifth in 21:50.01. View the rest of the area medalists below.
7. Scarlett Walsh, Bishop Heelan (21:54.50)
8. Grace Roerig, Bishop Heelan (21:57.19)
9. Brooklyn Stanley, Bishop Heelan (22:03.56)
10. Analicia Salas, Sioux City North (22:08.86)
12. Delaney Saulsbury, Bishop Heelan (22:13.15)
14. Rebecca Hulinsky, LeMars (22:18.17)
15. Hanna Johnson, Sioux City North (22:18.37)
Here is how the rest of the KMAland teams fared:
4. Sioux City East (70)
5. Sioux City North (78)
7. LeMars (113)
8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (146)
10. Sioux City West (183)
Raymond Central Invite
Palmyra ran to a team title with 16 points. Hailey Hengtgen led their efforts by taking third in 21:51.06. Emily Frey was fourth in 22:10.38.
Check out the full list of KMAland medalists below. Full results from this meet are available here.
6. Kinsley Havaranek, Palmyra (22:45.09)
7. Bettie Jo Chambers, Palmyra (22:50.76)
Lincoln Lutheran Invite
Louisville’s Mira Fosmer medaled with a fourth-place day in 21:48.60. Here are the other KMAland medalists:
8. Madison VanLaningham, Johnson County Central (23:00.80)
And the KMAland team scores from Thursday’s meet.
5. Johnson County Central (76)
View the full results here.