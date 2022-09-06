(KMAland) -- Logan-Magnolia and Madison Sporrer won in Treynor, Central Decatur and Rylee Dunkin raced to victory in Leon and others results from Winterset and LeMars from Tuesday in KMAland girls XC.
Clarinda Invitational
Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Treynor Invitational
Logan-Magnolia scored five in the top nine on their way to 20 points and the team championship in Treynor.
Madison Sporrer (21:13.74), Allysen Johnsen (22:08.59) and Haedyn Hall (22:20.13) went 1-2-3 for the Panthers while Mya Moss (22:51.12) ran fifth and Greylan Hornbeck (23:52.38) was 13th.
Woodbine had 53 points in second, Boyer Valley took third with 72, Treynor had 75 in fourth and CAM ended up with 146 in fifth.
Addison Murdock of Woodbine was fourth in 22:31.52 while teammate Adyson Lapel came in sixth in 23:06.51. Treynor’s Alyssa Kulesa was seventh in 23:19.26, St. Albert’s Carly McKeever ran 23:32.37 in ninth and Quincey Schneckloth of Tri-Center came in 10th in 23:34.28. Other KMAlanders in the top 15:
11. Lilly Irwin, Underwood (23:39.17)
12. Lauren Malone, Boyer Valley (23:48.29)
14. Clara Gotham, Boyer Valley (24:06.01)
15. Kasey Lang, Treynor (24:12.02)
View the complete results below.
Winterset Invitational
Orient-Macksburg’s Bridget Bracy finished 12th to lead area runners in the 11th-12th grade race in Winterset. Bracy’s time was 24:19.58.
Martensdale-St. Marys’ Maclaine German had a strong run in fifth place with a time of 23:12.45 in the 9th-10th grade race. Ellie Baker also ran well for the Blue Devils in seventh with a time of 23:42.58. Nodaway Valley’s Jazz Christensen took 11th in 24:00.20, and Karson Oberender of Martensdale-St. Marys finished 15th in 24:42.02.
View the complete results linked here.
Central Decatur Invitational
Central Decatur edged Mount Ayr for the team championship, finishing with 31 points to the Raiderettes 35. Wayne took fourth with 87.
Individually, Twin Cedars’ Rylee Dunkin won the championship in 20:00.87 while Central Decatur’s Harrisen Bevan (21:46.57), Addyson Schreck (22:11.92), Hadley Bell (22:35.59) and Aniston Jones (23:12.85) finished second, fourth, eighth and 12th, respectively.
Mount Ayr’s Anne Newton was third in 22:02.93 and teammates Makenna Jones (22:40.45), Karlie Larsen (23:09.20) and Kacie Larsen (23:19.74) were ninth, 11th and 13th. Twin Cedars’ Cheyanne Bruns ran to fifth in 22:20.44, Wayne’s London Everman was seventh in 22:31.31 and Southeast Warren’s Kaleigh Harvey finished out the top 10 with a 22:52.49. Other KMAlanders in the top 15:
15. Addison Wadle, Melcher-Dallas (23:39.91)
View the complete results below.
Gary Meyer Invitational (at LeMars)
Bishop Heelan Catholic’s Maddie Demke was the high area finisher in third with a time of 21:29.75. Alex Flattery of Sioux City East came in seventh with a time of 21:57.71, and Brooklyn Stanley of Heelan ran 22:00.95 in ninth.
Other KMAlanders in the top 15:
11. Emma Scott, Sioux City East (22:06.16)
13. Scarlett Walsh, Bishop Heelan Catholic (22:21.45)
Find the complete results linked here.
AT Chillicothe (Platte Valley)