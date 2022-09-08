Lindsey Sonderman, Harlan XC

(KMAland) – Harlan had a dominant performance behind Lindsey Sonderman's individual title in Audubon to highlight Thursday’s KMAland girls cross country action.

Gilbert Invite 

Kuemper Catholic’s Marie Dea cracked the medal stand with a sixth-place performance in 20:20.22. Dea’s medal led Kuemper to an 11th-place finish in the team scores.  

Audubon Invitational 

Harlan won the team race with 21 points. Lindsey Sonderman was the champion in 21:41:39 to lead the Cyclones’ five runners in the top seven. Brylee Schechinger was third (23:16.28), Jenna Gessert took fourth (23:26.00), Emily Schechinger was sixth (24:28.73) and Kayla Anderson was seventh (24:39.19). Lily Schechinger and Taylor Bieker cracked the medal stand with respective finishes of 11th and 13th in 25:09.50 and 25:28.14. 

IKM-Manning finished second with 34 points. Emily Albertsen finished second (23:11.88) while Taylor Beckendorf was fifth (23:34.37), Lauren Irlbeck eighth (24:44.96), Reagan Garrison (24:47.53) ninth, Kaitlynn Spoelstra 10th (25:02.02), Morgan Hanson 12th (25:09.99) and Julianna Stribe 14th (25:39.92).

Tri-Center’s Kaylee Lopez medaled by finishing 15th (27:07.80). 

Davis County Invitational 

Only two KMAland runners were in this meet. Moulton-Udell’s Therron Brummet finished 21st (29:20.56) while Moravia’s Calista Cremeens was 25th (36:23.72). Find the full results below. 

Wahoo Invite

Plattsmouth had 42 points to take second. Natalie Briggs was the individual runner-up in 22:43.40 while Mila Wehrbein was eighth (24:24.45) and Jolie Dix finished 10th (24:28.97).

Milford Invite

Louisville’s Mira Fosmer was third in 22:09.85 while Palmyra’s Hailey Hengtgen and Emily Frey finished fourth and fifth in respective times of 22:15.57 and 22:18.58. 

Palmyra’s Bettie Jo Chambers and Kinsley Havranek also medaled by finishing ninth (23:19.47) and 13th (23:58.91). 

Joe Wojtkiewicz Archbishop Bergan XC Invite

Johnson County Central finished fourth in the team race with 38 points. Madison Vanlaningham finished seventh in 26:05.00 while Catherine Wendt was 14th in 27:56.00.

Fairbury Invite 

Auburn won the team title with 19 points. Liston Crotty led the Bulldogs by finishing third (21:52.58). Kristen Billings (22:14.56) and Aleah Thomas (23:10.36) were also top-five finishers. Lilyan Becker was eighth (24:00.38), Alivia Thomas finished 10th (24:34.76), Sydney Binder (24:40.49) claimed 11th and Alexa Janssen took home 14th (25:26.70). 

Falls City’s Giula Bosisio finished 15th in 25:27.89. 

Arlington Invite

Conestoga junior Dani Ahrens claimed eighth in 23:34.41. Elliot Zimmerman was the next Cougar in 32nd (27:53.24) while Rachel Uhe claimed 35th (29:49.21). 

