(KMAland) – Glenwood won the Lewis Central Invitational to highlight Saturday’s KMAland girls cross country action.
LEWIS CENTRAL INVITATIONAL
Glenwood won the team title with 31 points, followed by Harlan (51) and Lewis Central (53).
Glenwood had six runners in the top 15, led by Grace Berglund in second in 20:25.70. Lauren Hughes was fifth in 21:20.20, and Breckyn Petersen finished sixth in 21:24.20. Madelyn Berglund finished 10th for the Rams in 21:48.40 while Glenwood’s Haylee Hughes was 12th in 22:15.20. Katelyn Harms finished 14th in 22:26.20.
Harlan’s Lindsey Sonderman won the race in 19:24.40. Teammate Allie Anderson finished seventh in 21:27.70. Brylee Schechinger finished 11th in 22:01.30, and Taylor Bieker finished 15th in 22:31.40
Lewis Central put three in the top 15: Ava Bussey (3rd in 20:42.00), Delayna Reese (8th in 21:30.40) and Madelyn Hoss (9th in 21:40.20). Treynor’s Alyssa Kulesa claimed fourth in 21:14.10. Grace Steinmetz of Heartland Christian was 13th in 22:20.40.
View the full results below.
TIM THOMAS CLASSIC (AT LEWIS CENTRAL)
Class A
Sioux City North finished third in the large-school division with 135 points. Hanna Johnson was the individual champion in 20:16.01. Bishop Heelan’s Addison Bertrand finished third in 21:10.97. Bailee Hansen of Sioux City West was 12th in 21:47.98.
Class B
Boyer Valley was fourth in the team standings with 150 points. Woodbine (174) and Riverside (176) were ninth and 10th.
Logan-Magnolia’s Allysen Johnsen paced KMAlanders by finishing third in 20:07.56. Woodbine’s Adyson Lapel also medaled, collecting a 14th-place finish in 21:55.05.
View the full results below.
GREENE COUNTY INVITE
IKM-Manning won the team title with 26 points. The Wolves finished second, third and fourth with Raegan Garrison (23:20), Emily Albertsen (24:09) and Taylor Beckendorf (24:28). Emma Reginato was seventh in 27:13 and Anna Stangl finished 10th in 28:22.
Find the full results below.
RAYMORE-PECUILAR MEET
Maryville won the team title with 44 points. Katherine Pohren was fifth in 20:58.70 while Audrey Deering was 10th in 22:10.40 and Nyah Davis finished 12th in 22:32.70.
View the full results here.