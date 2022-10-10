(KMAland) -- East Atchison and Maryville advanced to state while Nebraska City, Auburn and Ashland-Greenwood had individual girls compete at state on Monday in KMAland girls golf.
GIRLS: Missouri Class 1 District 4 (at Lawson)
East Atchison shot a 367 and won the district championship, advancing to the Class 1 State Tournament.
Kelsea Kirwan shot an 83 to tie for the district championship while Alex Barnett was third with an 84. Josie King shot a 97 in seventh-place, and Sydnee Bruns posted a 103 in 12th.
Other KMAlanders that advanced to state included Stanberry’s Isabella Wright (101, 11th), Payten Shrader of Rock Port (103,T- 12th) and Worth County’s Bridgette Hightshoe (105, T-15th) and Eva Engel (106, T-18th).
Rock Port finished eighth as a team with a 496, and Stanberry was 10th with a 507. View the complete results from the meet linked here.
GIRLS: Missouri Class 2 District 4 (at St. Joseph)
Maryville won the district championship by three strokes, posting a 377 on their way to a state qualification.
The Spoofhounds were led by a district title from Cailyn Auffert, who finished the day with an 87, winning by one stroke. Lauren Jaster added a 90 in a tie for third, and Casey Phillips posted a 97 to tie for ninth. Alayna Pargas also had a strong showing with a 103 in 15th.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
GIRLS: Nebraska Class B State Tournament at Gering, Monument Shadows Golf Course
Nebraska City’s Ella Welsh led KMAland qualifiers during the first day of the Class B State Tournament in Gering. Welsh shot a 94 and is tied for 25th.
Isabelle Johnson — also of Nebraska City — carded a 97 and is tied for 31st. Another Nebraska City golfer, Grace McNeely, shot a 98 to rank 33rd.
View the full day one results linked here.
GIRLS: Nebraska Class C State Tournament at Columbus, Elks Country Club
Auburn’s Jamisyn Kirkpatrick is tied for 15th after an opening-day score of 89. Lucy Hayes of Auburn shot a 97 to tie for 34th, and Ellie Whitehead of Ashland-Greenwood is tied for 40th with a 98.
View the full day one results here.