(KMAland) -- East Atchison won a district championship to advance to state while the Nebraska girls state golf tournaments got started on Monday in KMAland golf.
GIRLS: Missouri Class 1 District 4
East Atchison shot a 438 to win the district and advance to the state tournament. The Wolves were led by Alex Barnett’s 99, which was good for second place. Kelsea Kirwan finished third with a 102, and Josie King shot a 118 to take 10th. Sydnee Bruns finished with 119 in 12th.
Other state qualifiers from the area are Cailyn Auffert and Lauren Jaster of Maryville and Worth County’s Justina Wimer. Auffert carded a 102, Jaster had a 114 and Wimer finished with a 119.
GIRLS: Nebraska State Tournament (Class B)
The Nebraska City girls shot a 425 and are tied for seventh after the opening day at the state tournament.
Ella Welsh led the Pioneers with the top score of the day for a KMAland golfer, finishing with a 94, and is tied for 13th. Ashland-Greenwood’s Annalise Ptacek is tied for 35th with a 102.
Other Nebraska City places and scores:
T50. Grace McNeely, Nebraska City (109)
T52. Isabelle Johnson, Nebraska City (110)
T55. Grace Easley, Nebraska City (112)
66. Gabrielle Chance, Nebraska City (124)
View the complete scorecard linked here.
GIRLS: Nebraska State Tournament (Class C)
Auburn’s Jamisyn Kirkpatrick shot a 100 and is tied for 29th after the opening round of play. Vanessa Jimenez of Johnson County Central finished with a 116 and is tied for 71st.
View the complete scorecard linked here.