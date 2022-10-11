(KMAland) -- Nebraska City, Auburn and Ashland-Greenwood golfers finished up competition at the Class B and C State Tournament on Tuesday.
Nebraska Class B State Tournament at Gering
Nebraska City’s Isabelle Johnson had the high finish for the area in the Class B State Tournament, posting a 90 on day two for a two-day total of 187 which placed her 24th.
Ella Welsh and Grace McNeely, also of Nebraska City, ended up tied for 26th and 33rd, respectively, with scores of 190 and 200.
View the complete results from the Class B State Tournament here.
Nebraska Class C State Tournament at Columbus
Jamisyn Kirkpatrick of Auburn finished 23rd following a two-day score at the Class C State Tournament of 184. Kirkpatrick followed up an 89 with a 95 while Ashland-Greenwood’s Ellie Whitehead tied for 40th with a 197.
Lucy Hayes of Auburn carded a 203 to tie for 50th. View the complete results from the Class C state tournament linked here.