(Maryville) -- East Atchison’s Alex Barnett and Bryli Staten, Cailyn Auffert of Maryville and the Worth County girls golf team have qualified for the state golf meet.
Barnett and Staten went second and third, respectively, with a 97 and 100 while Auffert also had a 100 to tie Staten for third at the Class 1 District 4 meet at the Mozingo Lake Golf Course.
Worth County had four girls qualify, allowing for the Tigers team to advance to state. Keelin Engel (114), Hannah Archdekin (114), Lauren Jaster (115) and Justina Wimer (116) placed 15th, 15th, 17th and 18th, respectively.
View the complete results linked below.