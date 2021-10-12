(KMAland) -- Nebraska City, Annalise Ptacek, Jamisyn Kirkpatrick and Vanessa Jimenez finished up at state golf on Tuesday.
GIRLS: Nebraska Class B State Tournament at Scottsbluff
Nebraska City posted a 419 on day two of the state tournament and finished the two-day tournament with an 844. The Pioneers’ score was good for seventh place.
Ella Welsh was the top area golfer and the leader for Nebraska City with a 197 after shooting a 103 on Tuesday. Welsh tied for 22nd. Ashland-Greenwood’s Annalise Ptacek followed up a 12 on day one with a 104 for a school-record 206.
Other places and scores:
T47. Grace McNeely, Nebraska City (212)
T49. Grace Easley, Nebraska City (215)
T53. Isabelle Johnson, Nebraska City (220)
T67. Gabrielle Chance, Nebraska City (254)
View the complete results linked here.
GIRLS: Nebraska Class C State Tournament at Columbus
Jamisyn Kirkpatrick shot a 110 on day two and finished with a 210 on Tuesday. The Auburn sophomore finished in a tie for 46th.
Johnson County Central senior Vanessa Jimenez had a 103 on day two and finished with a 219 to tie for 60th.
View the complete results linked here.