(KMAland) -- Nebraska City, Annalise Ptacek, Jamisyn Kirkpatrick and Vanessa Jimenez finished up at state golf on Tuesday. 

GIRLS: Nebraska Class B State Tournament at Scottsbluff 

Nebraska City posted a 419 on day two of the state tournament and finished the two-day tournament with an 844. The Pioneers’ score was good for seventh place.

Ella Welsh was the top area golfer and the leader for Nebraska City with a 197 after shooting a 103 on Tuesday. Welsh tied for 22nd. Ashland-Greenwood’s Annalise Ptacek followed up a 12 on day one with a 104 for a school-record 206. 

Other places and scores:

T47. Grace McNeely, Nebraska City (212)

T49. Grace Easley, Nebraska City (215)

T53. Isabelle Johnson, Nebraska City (220)

T67. Gabrielle Chance, Nebraska City (254)

View the complete results linked here

GIRLS: Nebraska Class C State Tournament at Columbus 

Jamisyn Kirkpatrick shot a 110 on day two and finished with a 210 on Tuesday. The Auburn sophomore finished in a tie for 46th. 

Johnson County Central senior Vanessa Jimenez had a 103 on day two and finished with a 219 to tie for 60th.

View the complete results linked here

