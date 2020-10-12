(KMAland) -- The Nebraska City team and Syracuse’s Shaylee Staack were in action at the state golf tournaments on Monday.
Class B at Gering
Nebraska City shot a 426 and is tied for seventh following the opening day of play at the Class B State Tournament in Gering. Scottsbluff leads the field with a 354.
Brynn Bohlen is tied in 10th place after an opening round 92. Sydney Blum and Ella Welsh are both tied in 31st after shooting matching 109s. Other Nebraska City scores and places:
T51. Grace McNeely (116)
64. Grace Easley (130)
View all scores linked here.
Class C at Columbus
Syracuse senior Shaylee Staack shot a 90 and is tied in 12th place after round one at the Class C state tournament in Columbus.
View all scores linked here.