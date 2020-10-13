(KMAland) -- Nebraska City’s Brynn Bohlen tied for 15th while Shaylee Staack of Syracuse finished 13th at the state golf tournaments in Nebraska on Tuesday.
Class B at Gering
Nebraska City placed 10th after a two-day total of 840 at the Class B State Tournament in Gering.
Brynn Bohlen led the way for the Pioneers with a 191 (92-99) to tie her for 15th. Ella Welsh shot a 206 (113-93) to finish in a tie for 30th, and Sydney Blum tied for 36th with a 209 (109-100).
Grace McNeely and Grace Easley were 61st and 63rd, respectively, with a 239 and 248.
Class C at Columbus
Syracuse senior Shaylee Staack had a solid finish to her career with a 179 (90-89) to place 13th in the Class C meet.
Staack’s teammate Lorelei Bassinger had to withdraw from the event with an injury.