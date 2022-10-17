(KMAland) -- East Atchison has two individuals in the running for a state championship and leads the Class 1 state tournament by 34 strokes after day one.
GIRLS: Missouri Class 1 State Golf Tournament at Columbia, MO
East Atchison’s Alex Barnett and Kelsea Kirwan are first and second, and the Wolves are 34 strokes ahead of the rest of the field following the opening day of play at the Class 1 state tournament on Monday.
Barnett shot a 94, Kirwan posted a 95 and the Wolves have a 406 as a team. Greenwood is second with a 440 after one round of play. Josie King of East Atchison is tied in 10th place with a 107, and Sydnee Bruns is tied for 17th with a 110.
Worth County’s Eva Engel posted a 114 in a tie for 28th while teammate Bridgette Hightshoe is tied for 36th with a 118. Rock Port’s Payten Shrader is tied for 49th with a 122, and Stanberry’s Isabella Wright finished with a 151. She is in a tie for 80th.
View the complete results linked here.
GIRLS: Missouri Class 2 State Golf Tournament at Bolivar, MO
The Maryville girls shot a 394 and are in sixth place after the first round of play in the Class 2 state tournament.
The Spoofhounds were led by Cailyn Auffert’s 83 to rank in a tie for fifth place. Casey Phillips is tied for 27th with a 98, Lauren Jaster is tied for 31st with a 99 and Alayna Pargas finished with a 114 in a tie for 73rd.
View the complete results linked here.