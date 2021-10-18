(KMAland) -- East Atchison shot a 423 and is fifth following the opening day of play at the Class 1 state golf tournament.
The Wolves are two strokes shy of fourth place East Buchanan behind a 101 from Alex Barnett, who ranks tied for 19th. Sydnee Bruns shot a 105 and is in 32nd, Kelsea Kirwan fired a 106 and is in 34th and Josie King’s 111 is good for 48th.
Maryville’s Cailyn Auffert leads the way for the area, carding a 100 to place in a tie for 17th. Casey Phillips and Lauren Jaster shot a 120 and 121, respectively, and are in 71st and 73rd. Worth County’s Justina Wimer is in 45th with a 110.
View the complete results from day one linked here.