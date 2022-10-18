(KMAland) -- Kelsea Kirwan and East Atchison claimed state championships on Tuesday at the Missouri Class 1 State Golf Tournament.
Class 1 Girls State Golf Tournament (at Columbia)
Kelsea Kirwan shot a 94 and finished with a two-day total of 189 to win the Class 1 state championship. Kirwan won the title by five strokes over South Harrison’s Abrielle Owens.
Alex Barnett added a 206 in seventh while Sydnee Bruns finished with a two-day total of 211 to finish in 10th place. Josie King finished 18th with a 218.
As a team, the Wolves followed up their 406 on Monday with a 420 to finish with an 826. That two-day total was 83 strokes better than the rest of the field.
Other KMAland finishers:
28. Bridgette Hightshoe, Worth County (226)
55. Payten Shrader, Rock Port (246)
61. Eva Engel, Worth County (251)
83. Isabella Wright, Stanberry (305)
View the complete results from the tournament linked here.
Class 2 Girls State Golf Tournament (at Bolivar)
Maryville’s Cailyn Auffert finished fifth in Class 2, posting a score of 165 after firing an 83 on day one and an 82 on day two.
The Spoofhounds took sixth with a 766 total, posting a 372 card on Tuesday. Lauren Jaster went 23rd with a 191 while Casey Phillips had a 196 in 34th and Alayna Pargas had a 214 in 64th.
View the complete results from the tournament linked here.