(KMAland) -- East Atchison shot a two-day team total of 852 and finished fifth at the Class 1 state girls golf tournament in Missouri on Tuesday.
Alex Barnett earned a state medal with a 13th place finish, following Monday’s 101 with a 99 to end up with a 200. Other East Atchison scores came from Sydnee Bruns (213, 42nd), Josie King (218, 48th) and Kelsea Kirwan (221, 54th).
Maryville’s Cailyn Auffert finished just one stroke shy of a medal, posting a 201 (100-101) to take 17th. Auffert’s teammates Casey Phillips and Lauren Jaster had a 231 and a 246, respectively. Justina Wimer finished her tournament with a 226.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.