(Smithville) -- Maryville’s Cailyn Auffert carded an opening round 100 and is in 12th place at the Class 1A girls state golf tournament in Smithville.

East Atchison’s Jamie Barnett had a 111 and is in 39th while teammate Brylie Staten is 51st with a 115. View the other area golfers, their rounds and their rankings following the opening round of play  below:

58. Lauren Padgitt, Maryville (118)

60. Keelin Engel, Worth County (120)

60. Kelsea Kirwan, East Atchison (120)

66. Lauren Jaster, Maryville (122)

73. Justina Wimer, Worth County (129)

