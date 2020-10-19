(Smithville) -- Maryville’s Cailyn Auffert carded an opening round 100 and is in 12th place at the Class 1A girls state golf tournament in Smithville.
East Atchison’s Jamie Barnett had a 111 and is in 39th while teammate Brylie Staten is 51st with a 115. View the other area golfers, their rounds and their rankings following the opening round of play below:
58. Lauren Padgitt, Maryville (118)
60. Keelin Engel, Worth County (120)
60. Kelsea Kirwan, East Atchison (120)
66. Lauren Jaster, Maryville (122)
73. Justina Wimer, Worth County (129)