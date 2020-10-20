(Smithville) -- Maryville’s Cailyn Auffert shot a two-day total of 204 and tied for 16th at the Class 1 state girls golf tournament on Tuesday.
Jamie Barnett and Bryli Staten of East Atchison finished 38th and 43rd with a 216 and 218, respectively. View other KMAland golfers, their scores and heir ranking at the tournament below.
64. Lauren Padgitt, Maryville (237)
67. Kelsea Kirwan, East Atchison (241)
68. Keelin Engel, Worth County (244)
73. Lauren Jaster, Maryville (256)
76. Justina Wimer, Worth County (270)