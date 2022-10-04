KMAland Golf Monday

(KMAland) -- The Maryville girls were winners while Nebraska City, Auburn and Ashland-Greenwood all had girls qualify for state in KMAland golf on Monday.

GIRLS: Maryville 188 Savannah 209 

Medalist: Cailyn Auffert, Maryville & Mollee Olszowka, Savannah (43)

Other Maryville scores: Alayna Pargas 47, Ainsley Watkins 48, Lauren Jaster 50, Casey Phillips 56

GIRLS: Nebraska Class B District 1 

Nebraska City’s Ella Welsh, Grace McNeely and Isabelle Johnson all advanced to the state tournament with top-10 finishes.

Welsh shot an 86 and finished third while McNeely carded a 93 and took fifth. Isabelle Johnson tied for 10th with a 97. The Pioneers team shot a 393 and finished just four strokes shy of qualifying as a team.

View the complete results from the meet linked here

GIRLS: Nebraska Class C District 1 

Auburn’s Jamisyn Kirkpatrick and Lucy Hayes and Ashland-Greenwood’s Ellie Whitehead qualified for the state meet.

Kirkpatrick shot an 87 and took third while Hayes was 10th with a 97. Whitehead finished fifth with an 88. Auburn was the highest team finisher with a 435 in fifth place.

View the complete results from the meet linked here

