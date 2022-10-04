Heelan Golf to State 2022
Photo: Bishop Heelan Athletics/Twitter

(KMAland) -- The Heelan boys qualified for state while Maryville’s girls beat East Atchison in KMAland golf on Tuesday.

BOYS: Iowa Class 4A District Golf at Council Bluffs 

Bishop Heelan Catholic qualified for the Class 4A state golf tournament with a third-place finish at the Council Bluffs district on Tuesday.

Heelan shot a 302 as a team 74s from Jack White and Collin Koob, who placed seventh and eighth, respectively. 

View the complete results from the meet below.

GIRLS: Maryville 198 East Atchison 209 Rock Port NTS

Medalist: Cailyn Auffert, Marvyille (44)

Runner-up: Ainsley Watson, Maryville (48)

Other Maryville scores: Lauren Jaster 52, Casey Phillips 54, Alayna Pargas 55

East Atchison scores: Alex Barnett 49, kelsea Kirwan & Sad Bruns 52, Josie King 56, Kami Brown 63

Rock Port score: Hadleigh Jones 69

