(KMAland) -- The Heelan boys qualified for state while Maryville’s girls beat East Atchison in KMAland golf on Tuesday.
BOYS: Iowa Class 4A District Golf at Council Bluffs
Bishop Heelan Catholic qualified for the Class 4A state golf tournament with a third-place finish at the Council Bluffs district on Tuesday.
Heelan shot a 302 as a team 74s from Jack White and Collin Koob, who placed seventh and eighth, respectively.
GIRLS: Maryville 198 East Atchison 209 Rock Port NTS
Medalist: Cailyn Auffert, Marvyille (44)
Runner-up: Ainsley Watson, Maryville (48)
Other Maryville scores: Lauren Jaster 52, Casey Phillips 54, Alayna Pargas 55
East Atchison scores: Alex Barnett 49, kelsea Kirwan & Sad Bruns 52, Josie King 56, Kami Brown 63
Rock Port score: Hadleigh Jones 69