(KMAland) -- Nebraska City and Ashland-Greenwood’s Annalise Ptacek clinched trips to the state tournament in KMAland golf on Monday.
GIRLS: Savannah 198 Maryville 210
Medalist: Mollee Olszowka, Savannah (41)
Maryville scores: Cailyn Auffery & Lauren Jaster 49, Brinely Conn 56, Maggie Webb 57, Alana Crawford 61, Casey Phillips 66
GIRLS: Class B District 1 (at Beatrice)
Nebraska City shot a 407 to advance to the state girls golf tournament. The Pioneers were one stroke behind district champion Norris.
Grace McNeely led the Pioneers in sixth place with a 97. Ashland-Greenwood’s Annalise Ptacek also qualified for the state tournament with a fifth place finish and a 95.
The Class B state tournament is slated for Monday and Tuesday of next week in Scottsbluff a the Scottsbluff Country Club. View the complete results from the meet linked here.
GIRLS: Nebraska Class B District 1 — 2. Nebraska City 407, 4. Ashland-Greenwood 442, 6. Plattsmouth 512