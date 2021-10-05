(KMAland) -- Auburn’s Jamisyn Kirkpatrick, Johnson County Central’s Vanessa Jimenez, SBL’s Schuyler Warren & Sioux City East’s Drake Anderson all advanced to state while East Atchison’s girls picked up a win in KMAland golf on Tuesday.
BOYS: Iowa Class 4A District
Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Schuyler Warren and Sioux City East’s Drake Anderson are both moving on to the state tournament.
Warren shot a 77 to finish in third while Anderson ended his day with a 78 to tie for the fourth-lowest score.
View all state qualifiers in Iowa linked here.
GIRLS: East Atchison 205 Maryville 224 Rock Port NTS
Medalist: Kelsea Kirwan, East Atchison (44)
Runner-up: Cailyn Auffert, Maryville (46)
Other EA: Alex Barnett 49, Josie King 52, Sydnee Bruns 60
Other Maryville: Casey Phillips 54, Alana Crawford 61, Brinley Conn & Maggie Webb 62, Casey Phillips 67
Rock Port: Hadleigh Jones 74, Stevie Pritt 80
GIRLS: Nebraska Class C District 1
Auburn’s Jamisyn Kirkpatrick and Johnson County Central’s Vanessa Jimenez both advanced to the state tournament at Hidden Valley Golf Course.
Kirkpatrick shot a 104 to finish in ninth while Jimenez had a 107 in 10th. The Auburn girls finished fourth with a 448, and Elmwood-Murdock shot a 570.
The Class C State Tournament is at Elks Country Club in Columbus on Monday and Tuesday. View complete results linked here.