(KMAland) -- Auburn’s Jamisyn Kirkpatrick, Johnson County Central’s Vanessa Jimenez, SBL’s Schuyler Warren & Sioux City East’s Drake Anderson all advanced to state while East Atchison’s girls picked up a win in KMAland golf on Tuesday. 

BOYS: Iowa Class 4A District 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Schuyler Warren and Sioux City East’s Drake Anderson are both moving on to the state tournament.

Warren shot a 77 to finish in third while Anderson ended his day with a 78 to tie for the fourth-lowest score.

View all state qualifiers in Iowa linked here.  

GIRLS: East Atchison 205 Maryville 224 Rock Port NTS

Medalist: Kelsea Kirwan, East Atchison (44)

Runner-up: Cailyn Auffert, Maryville (46)

Other EA: Alex Barnett 49, Josie King 52, Sydnee Bruns 60

Other Maryville: Casey Phillips 54, Alana Crawford 61, Brinley Conn & Maggie Webb 62, Casey Phillips 67

Rock Port: Hadleigh Jones 74, Stevie Pritt 80

GIRLS: Nebraska Class C District 1 

Auburn’s Jamisyn Kirkpatrick and Johnson County Central’s Vanessa Jimenez both advanced to the state tournament at Hidden Valley Golf Course.

Vanessa Jimenez

Vanessa Jimenez

Kirkpatrick shot a 104 to finish in ninth while Jimenez had a 107 in 10th. The Auburn girls finished fourth with a 448, and Elmwood-Murdock shot a 570.

The Class C State Tournament is at Elks Country Club in Columbus on Monday and Tuesday. View complete results linked here

