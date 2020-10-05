KMAland Golf

(KMAland) -- The Nebraska City girls and Sioux City East boys are advancing to their respective state golf tournaments after strong performances on Monday.

NEBRASKA GIRLS: Class B District 1

Nebraska City girls golf won the district championship and will advance to the state tournament. The Pioneers shot a 376 to win the meet by four strokes over Gross Catholic. Beatrice also qualified with a 393.

Nebraska City’s Ella Welsh and Sydney Blum were two of four players in the top seven for the Pioneers, placing third and fourth with a 91 and 92, respectively. Brynn Bohlem carded a 96 in sith, and Grace Easley finished the day ins tenth with a 97. 

Plattsmouth shot a 491 and finished in seventh place. View the complete results from the meet below.

Download PDF B1 - District Golf - Copy of Scoring.pdf

IOWA BOYS: Class 4A District 

Sioux City East boys golf has qualified for the state golf tournament.

The Black Raiders placed third with a team score of 324 on Monday at their Class 4A district meet. Johnston and Ankeny Centennial tied for the low score of the day with a 320.

Ethan Spier led Sioux City East with a 76 — good enough to tie for second place at the meet. Lewis Central shot a 399 to finish in a tie for 10th while Abraham Lincoln had a 541 in 12th.

View complete results from the meet below.

Download PDF 2020 District Golf.pdf

