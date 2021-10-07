(St. Joseph) -- Maryville’s Cailyn Auffert shot a 44 and had the best score of the day in a triangular with Lafayette and Benton.
According to Maryville coach Brenda Ricks, the meet was scored as a form of match play. Auffert’s 44 was two strokes better than her opponent from Benton, giving the Spoofhounds one point. Lauren Jaster and Casey Phillips finished with a 55 and 60, respectively, while Alana Crawford had a 58 and Maggie Webb a 57.
Jaster and Phillips played best ball against Benton’s No. 2 and 3 while Crawford and Webb played against the 4 and 5. Benton won the meet, 2-1.