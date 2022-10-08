HeelanCrusaders.jpg

(KMAland) -- Bishop Heelan Catholic finished with a two-day total of 664 and took 12th at the Class 4A boys state golf tournament on Saturday.

The Crusaders followed their 340 on Friday with a 324 on Saturday and finished just three strokes shy of 11th.

Jack White tied for 58th with a two-day score of 167 while Collin Koob tied for 63rd with a 168 and Pierce Conley tied for 65th with a 169.

Other Heelan scores:

T71. Mason Streeter (172)

78. Shane Sanderson (175)

79. Brady Schultz (177)

View the compelte results linked here

