(KMAland) -- The Rock Port boys won a triangular while Mound City’s Quinton Brandon shot the low score of the day in KMAland golf on Wednesday.
BOYS: Rock Port 218 Mound City 241 East Atchison NTS
Medalist: Quinton Brandon, Mound City (43)
Runner-up: Carter Gebhards, Rock Port (47)
Other Rock Port scores: Malachi Skillen 56, Ryland Garst 57, Jacobi Hogue 58, Tarver Muntz 61
Other Mound City scores: Jacob Hall 58, Noah Oswald 63, Nick Ivey 77, Quentin Foote 78
East Atchison scores: River Dow 52, Coen O’Riley 54
BOYS: Bishop LeBlond 161 Smithville 180 Savannah 192
Medalist: Tim Johnston, Bishop LeBlond (35)
Runner-up: Landin Neill, Smithville (40)
Savannah scores: Lucas Schussler 42, Zach Merritt 48, Alex Wagers 50, Landen Berger 52, Peyton Larison 56