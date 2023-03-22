Rock Port Bluejays

(KMAland) -- The Rock Port boys won a triangular while Mound City’s Quinton Brandon shot the low score of the day in KMAland golf on Wednesday. 

BOYS: Rock Port 218 Mound City 241 East Atchison NTS 

Medalist: Quinton Brandon, Mound City (43)

Runner-up: Carter Gebhards, Rock Port (47)

Other Rock Port scores: Malachi Skillen 56, Ryland Garst 57, Jacobi Hogue 58, Tarver Muntz 61

Other Mound City scores: Jacob Hall 58, Noah Oswald 63, Nick Ivey 77, Quentin Foote 78

East Atchison scores: River Dow 52, Coen O’Riley 54

BOYS: Bishop LeBlond 161 Smithville 180 Savannah 192 

Medalist: Tim Johnston, Bishop LeBlond (35)

Runner-up: Landin Neill, Smithville (40)

Savannah scores: Lucas Schussler 42, Zach Merritt 48, Alex Wagers 50, Landen Berger 52, Peyton Larison 56

