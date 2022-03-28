KMAland Golf

(KMAland) -- The St. Albert girls and Tri-Center boys were dual winners while the Auburn boys finished a close second at their home tournament on Monday in KMAland golf.

GIRLS: St. Albert 213 Logan-Magnolia 235 Tri-Center 245 

Medalist: Lainey Sheffield, St. Albert (49)

Runner-up: Alexis Narmi, St. Albert (53)

BOYS: Tri-Center 202 St. Albert 222 

Medalist: Grant Way, Tri-Center (43)

Runner-up: Jaxon Johnson, Tri-Center (50)

BOYS: Stanberry, Worth County, King City at South Harrison (MISSING TEAM SCORES) 

Worth County scores: Landon Marticke 48, Kolton Dias & Randall Harbour 53, Jordyn Wright 59, Gavin Cameron 67, Tucker Schieber 69

BOYS: Auburn Invitational 

Auburn shot a 419 and finished second behind Southern/Diller-Odell at their home tournament on Monday. 

Brad Hall led the way for the Bulldogs with an 84, winning the tournament championship by 14 strokes. 

Falls City finished third with a 420 a a team, led by Christina Gilkerson’s 98, which tied for second. Rock Port had a 449 in third.

Other top 10 finishers from the area included Ryan Dixon of Auburn (102, T-6th), Rock Port’s Carter Gebhards and Rayce Farmer of Falls City (104, T-8th) and Fall City’s Elyse Poppe (108, 10th).

Other Auburn scores: Stetson Neiman 115, Dylan Hoover 118, Marcus Hudson 124

Other Falls City scores: Lindsey McNeely & Carson Simon 110

Other Rock Port scores: Ryland Garst & Ozey Hurst 113, Aricin Weber 119, Clint Steffen 132

View the complete results below.

Download PDF AuburnInvite2022.pdf

