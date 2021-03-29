Auburn Bulldogs

(KMAland) -- Cameron Binder shot a 40 to lead Auburn over Falls City and Humboldt-TRS in KMAland golf on Monday. 

BOYS: Auburn 191 Falls City 208 Humboldt-TRS 213 

Medalist: Cameron Binder, Auburn (40)

Other Auburn scores: Cade Patzel 48, Thatcher Ommert 51, Justin Vanderbough 52, Dylan Hoover 67

Falls City scores: Lukas Aldana 43, Justin Brewer 46, Rayce Farmer 59, Wade Wason 60, Carson Simon 61

KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD

BOYS: Savannah at Maryville

BOYS: Stanberry, Worth County, Maysville at South Harrison 

