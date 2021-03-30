(KMAland) -- The AHSTW girls and CAM boys took wins while Plattsmouth and Ashland-Greenwood played at the Gretna Invite in KMAland golf on Tuesday.
The full rundown below:
GIRLS: AHSTW 250 CAM 254 Exira/EHK NTS
Medalist: Ally Meyers, AHSTW (52)
Runner-up: Isabel Luna, AHSTW (54)
CAM: Mady McKee 61, Rease Snyder 63, Kiera Nichols 70
Other AHSTW: Ellie Peterson 64, Darian Hansen & Megan Wise 80
Exira/EHK: Shay Burmeister 63, Mollie Rasmussen 74
BOYS: CAM 218 AHSTW 219 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 223
Medalist: Tyler Petersen, Exira/EHK (45)
Runner-up: Logan Lawrence, CAM (52)
Other CAM: Wyatt Gettler 52, Peyton Jessen 56, Ethan Arp & Walker Gettler 58, Carson Cary 61
Other Exira/EHK: Trey Petersen 52, Dane Paulsen 57, Hunter Andersen 69
AHSTW: Jace Peterson 53, Kyle Jorgensen & Garrison Gettler 55, Nate Jorgensen 56, Mark Bruns 57, Denver Pauley 60
BOYS: Gretna Invitational
Plattsmouth finished with a 448 and Ashland-Greenwood had a 459 to finish 14th and 16th, respectively, at the Gretna Invitational.
The area’s highest finisher was Ashland-Greenwood’s Aiden Lindley, who finished 31st with a 91. The high finisher for Plattsmouth was Levi Flaherty, who carded a 95 to finish 36th overall.
Other area finishers:
52. Zach Shukis, Plattsmouth (101)
61. Isaac Carson, Ashland-Greenwood (112)
68. Tony Hill, Ashland-Greenwood (122)
71. Jack Alexander, Plattsmouth (123)
75. Jude Wehrbein, Plattsmouth (129)
77. Jackson Clark, Ashland-Greenwood (134)
78. Miya Carson, Ashland-Greenwood (140)
