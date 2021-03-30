CAM Cougars

(KMAland) -- The AHSTW girls and CAM boys took wins while Plattsmouth and Ashland-Greenwood played at the Gretna Invite in KMAland golf on Tuesday.

The full rundown below:

GIRLS: AHSTW 250 CAM 254 Exira/EHK NTS

Medalist: Ally Meyers, AHSTW (52)

Runner-up: Isabel Luna, AHSTW (54)

CAM: Mady McKee 61, Rease Snyder 63, Kiera Nichols 70

Other AHSTW: Ellie Peterson 64, Darian Hansen & Megan Wise 80

Exira/EHK: Shay Burmeister 63, Mollie Rasmussen 74

BOYS: CAM 218 AHSTW 219 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 223 

Medalist: Tyler Petersen, Exira/EHK (45)

Runner-up: Logan Lawrence, CAM (52)

Other CAM: Wyatt Gettler 52, Peyton Jessen 56, Ethan Arp & Walker Gettler 58, Carson Cary 61

Other Exira/EHK: Trey Petersen 52, Dane Paulsen 57, Hunter Andersen 69

AHSTW: Jace Peterson 53, Kyle Jorgensen & Garrison Gettler 55, Nate Jorgensen 56, Mark Bruns 57, Denver Pauley 60

BOYS: Gretna Invitational 

Plattsmouth finished with a 448 and Ashland-Greenwood had a 459 to finish 14th and 16th, respectively, at the Gretna Invitational.

The area’s highest finisher was Ashland-Greenwood’s Aiden Lindley, who finished 31st with a 91. The high finisher for Plattsmouth was Levi Flaherty, who carded a 95 to finish 36th overall. 

Other area finishers:

52. Zach Shukis, Plattsmouth (101)

61. Isaac Carson, Ashland-Greenwood (112)

68. Tony Hill, Ashland-Greenwood (122)

71. Jack Alexander, Plattsmouth (123)

75. Jude Wehrbein, Plattsmouth (129)

77. Jackson Clark, Ashland-Greenwood (134)

78. Miya Carson, Ashland-Greenwood (140)

