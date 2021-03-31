(KMAland) -- Elmwood-Murdock had a top five finish at the Syracuse Invitational on Wednesday in KMAland golf action.
BOYS GOLF: Syracuse Invitational
Lincoln Lutheran shot a 343 and won the Syracuse Invitational on Wednesday. Yutan was second with a 358 while Milford rounded out the top three with a 360.
Elmwood-Murdock was the highest area finisher with a fifth-place standing, scoring a 419 as a team. Syracuse carded a 424 to take sixth, and Nebraska City ended up with a 458 in ninth.
Elmwood-Murdock’s Devin Mather topped area finishers with a 13th-place spot. Mather finished the day with a 93. Syracuse’s Robert Shanks shot a 96 to finish 16th, and Nebraska City’s Will Funke led the Pioneers with a 107 in a tie for 27th.
View the area finishers below and complete results at the bottom of the screen.
13. Devin Mather, Elmwood-Murdock (93)
16. Robert Shanks, Syracuse (96)
22. Kaleb Staack, Syracuse (103)
27. Gabe Dilley, Syracuse (107)
27. Will Funke, Nebraska City (107)
27. Gus Pope, Elmwood-Murdock (107)
30. Nate Lockman, Elmwood-Murdock (109)
31. Easton Miller, Elmwood-Murdock (110)
33. Drew Weddle, Nebraska City (114)
35. Reid Stracke, Nebraska City (115)
37. Burk Farley, Syracuse (37)
39. Logan Jording, Syracuse (39)
41. Aiden Postany, Nebraska City (122)
42. Jeston Junker, Elmwood-Murdock (125)
43. Landen Clark, Nebraska City (130)
