(Maryville) -- The Maryville boys picked up a win over Falls City in the only golf action on Thursday in KMAland.
The Spoofhounds shot a 177 to Falls City’s 216, getting a pair of 39s from Jacob Scott and Trevin Cunningham. Ethan Scott had a 48, Jack Dinsdale finished with a 51 and Dylan Groomer posted a 52 for Maryville.
Falls City’s Lindsey McNeely had a 51 to lead. Elyse Poppe had a 52, Christina Gilkerson carded a 55 and Carson Simon and Royce Farmer finished with a 58 and 61, respectively, for the Tigers.