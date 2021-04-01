(KMAland) -- The Treynor girls won at AL while Sidney & CAM picked up sweeps in KMAland golf action on Thursday.
GIRLS: Abraham Lincoln Invitational
Treynor shot a 201 to win the 9-hole Abraham Lincoln Invitational on Thursday. The Cardinals were led by Maddie Lewis and Brooklyn Currin, who placed 2nd and 4th, respectively. Lewis had a 41 while Currin finished with a 46.
Bishop Heelan Catholic finished second with a 211 behind the individual medalist, Anna Fenton, who carded a 39. Sioux City East was third with a 214 and led by Isabelle Boyle and Grace Smith. Boyle was 3rd with a 43, and Smith came in with a 52 in 8th.
Shenandoah had two medalists of their own. Halle Wheatley came in 7th with a 51, and Morgan McGargill posted a 52 in 9th. The Fillies finished with a 216 as a team and ended up in 4th.
St. Albert rounded out the top five with a 230, and Lainey Sheffield grabbed the No. 10 spot to lead the Saintes, finishing the day with a 53.
Sioux City North was 6th with a 231, led by Avery Beller’s 6th place finish and a 48. Lewis Central’s Taylor Elam carded a 47 to lead the Titans to a 7th place finish and a 233 as a team.
Abraham Lincoln (271), Sergeant Bluff-Luton (273) and Thomas Jefferson (290) rounded out the team scoring.
AL Scores: Ali Buell 60, Lauren Hansen 67, Jaiden Larsen 70, Kylee Matthes 74, Jordan Hargrove 75, Claire Schoening 90
TJ Scores: Chrisha Doss 59, Katelyn Gwennap 68, Abie Brown 78, Brooklyn Doebelin 85, Hannah Tilley 86, Camryn Ossman 89
Other LC Scores: Jordan Petersen 56, Katlyn Brandenberg 64, Taryn McSorley 66, Simone McCarty 78
Other St. Albert Scores: Ella Klusman 58, Lily Krohn 59, Ava Hughes 60, Alexis Narmi 62, Kennedy Sanchez 85
Other Treynor Scores: Andi Pittmann 54, Keely Smith 60, Allison Black 84
Other Shenandoah Scores: Brooke Bauer 54, Keelee Razee 59, Mya Hammonds 62, Molli Finn 72
GIRLS: Sidney 226 Essex-Stanton 237
Medalist: Avery Dowling, Sidney (46)
Runner-up: Tia McClane, Sidney (52)
Other Sidney: Faith Brumbaugh 62, Eve Brumbaugh 66, Matty Christiansen 71, Sycily Hall 78
Essex-Stanton: Allie Sandin 56, Gracee Thompson 58, Abby Burke 61, Helen Nicholas 62, Leah Sandin 71
GIRLS: CAM 225 Southwest Valley 291 Bedford NTS
Medalist: Maddie Holtz, CAM (50)
Runner-Up: Reese Snyder, CAM (57)
Other CAM: Meredith Rich 58, Mady McKee 60, Eva Steffensen 66
SW Valley: Maggie Haer 62, Becca Wetzel 63, Lindsay Mauer 79, Megan Ramsey 87
Bedford: Kendra Sleep 66, Kynlee Kimpson 73, Faith Green 81
BOYS: Sidney 240 Essex-Stanton 254
Medalist: Kyle Beam, Sidney (47)
Runner-up: Philip Franks, Essex-Stanton (51)
Other Sidney: Kellen Rose 57, RJ Rost 68, Brogan Alley 68, Christian Harris 69, Donavon Racine 74
Other Essex-Stanton: Kywin Tibben 63, Brody Holmes 69, Brice Soderberg 71, Jacob Robinette 71, Christian Dukes 76
BOYS: CAM 184 Bedford 206 Southwest Valley 217
Medalist: Peyton Jessen, CAM (45)
Runner-up: Carson Cary, CAM (46)
Other CAM: Wyatt Gettler 46, Walker Gettler 47, Logan Lawrence 50, Ethan Arp 51
Bedford: Owen Lucas 48, Gage Godsey 52, Hunter Blackford & Austin Hanshaw 53, Tate Rowan 55, Logan Moyer 59
SW Valley: Ethan Bruce & Joey Oathoudt 51, Jake Outhoudt 57, Henry Bevington 58, Treyton Top 73
