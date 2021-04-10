(KMAland) -- IKM-Manning won their home tournament, Coby Fink took the individual medalist honors there and Trey Petersen of Exira/EHK won the top medal at CAM on Saturday in KMAland golf.
View the full Saturday rundown below.
BOYS: CAM Invitational
Panorama won the CAM Invitational with a 351 while Audubon was second with a 374 and Fremont-Mills picked up third with a 382 card. Exira/EHK also had a 382 in fourth, Bedford was fifth with a 384 and CAM came in fifth with a 387.
Exira/EHK’s Trey Petersen won individual medalist honors with an 81 and was followed by Fremont-Mills’ Cooper Langfelt (82) and Owen Lucas of Bedford (82). Audubon’s Aiden Alt placed fifth with an 83.
Other area golfers in the top 10 included Ethan Arp of CAM (84, 6th), Exira/EHK’s Tyler Petersen (88, 8th) and Audubon’s Joey Schramm (92, 9th) and Jay Remsburg (93, 10th).
View the complete results from the meet below.
BOYS: IKM-Manning Tournament
IKM-Manning won their home tournament on Saturday, posting a 345 to win by eight strokes over Underwood. Boyer Valley took third with a 371, ACGC was fourth with a 380 and Coon Rapids-Bayard totaled a 414 in fifth.
Underwood’s Coby Fink won top medalist honors with a 75 to win by three strokes over Kyler Rasmussen of IKM-Manning. Coon Rapids-Bayard’s Preston McAlistor (84) was third, and Underwood’s Tommy Stein and Tyler Brandt of IKM-Manning had 88s to place fourth.
Blake Hall of Underwood and Conner Richards of IKM-Manning tied for sixth with an 89. Boyer Valley’s Caden Neilsen, ACGC’s Bo Arrasmith and Max Nielsen of IKM-Manning had 90s to tie for eighth.
View the complete results below.