(KMAland) -- Sweeps for Griswold, Audubon, IKM-Manning and Treynor and other wins for Red Oak, Atlantic, Sidney, Mount Ayr & Boyer Valley girls and Maryville, Underwood, MSTM & Exira/EHK boys in KMAland golf on Monday.
BOYS: Maryville 178 Clarinda 200
Medalist: Ethan Scott, Maryville (42)
Runner-up: Trevin Cunningham, Maryville (42)
Other Maryville: Chase Dew 46, Jacob Scott 48, Marcus Henggeler 51, Alex Rice 56
Clarinda: Zach Pirtle 46, Cooper Neal 47, Carter Larson 52, Xander Pullen 55, Justice Fine 58, Jarod McNeese 63
GIRLS: Red Oak 273 Southwest Valley 283
Medalist: Allie Allison, Red Oak (56)
GIRLS: Atlantic 198 Denison-Schleswig 218 Kuemper Catholic 260
Medalist: Roni Hook, Atlantic (48)
Runner-up: Abby Smith, Atlantic (48)
Other Atlantic: Lexi Noelck 50, Reagan Leonard 52, Belle Berg 54, Abby Muller 58
Kuemper: Abby Nees 48
GIRLS: Griswold 223 East Mills 271
Medalist: Jenna Reynolds, Griswold (55)
Runner-up: Mikala Pelzer, Griswold & Brook Berg, Griswold & Britney Nelson, Griswold (56)
Other Griswold: Lindsey Keiser 76
East Mills: Audrey Boban 62, Mallory Lang 64, Shelby Hindman 71, Kaylee Vandenberg 74, Madi Marburger 78, Ann Barrett 84
BOYS: Griswold 223 East Mills 242
Medalist: Caleb Oakleaf, Griswold (52)
Runner-up: Kyler Williams, East Mills (54)
Other Griswold: Tate Steinhoff 55, Kameron Brownlee 57, Cooper Harrison 59, Brayden Stirek 60, Mike Kunze 67
Other East Mills: Lincoln Palmer 56, Jack Sayers 65, Anthony Anderson 67, Jackson Williams 72, Kaden Williams 75
GIRLS: Sidney 223 Riverside 257 Underwood NTS
Medalist: Avery Dowling, Sidney (42)
Runner-up: Adi Brink, Riverside (53)
Other Sidney: Eve Brumbaugh 55, Faith Brumbaugh 60, Sycily Hall & Ellah Pummel 66, Matty Christensen 70
Other Riverside: McKenna Sick 57, Lily Mace 73, Kia Meek 74
Underwood: Lydia Bracher 61, Ave Bracher 64, Sierra Fox 67
BOYS: Underwood 176 Riverside 202
Medalist: Coby Fink, Underwood (38)
Runner-up: Ethan Reicks, Riverside (40)
Other Underwood: Blake Hall 45, Tommy Stein 46, Kaiden Rodenburg 47, Nolan Crilly 48, Stevie Barnes 60
Other Riverside: Wyatt Hough 45, Garrett Hough 53, Dalton Smith 64, Kaeden Pleas 65
GIRLS: Audubon 227 AHSTW 256
Medalist: Ally Meyers, AHSTW (48)
Runner-up: Sydney Beymer, Audubon (52)
Other Audubon: Kali Irlmeier 54, Madison Vorm 58, Allison Elmpuist 63
Other AHSTW: Darian Hansen 59, Megan Wise 72, Isabel Luna 77
BOYS: Audubon 186 AHSTW 195
Medalist: Joey Schramm, Audubon (43)
Runner-up: Nate Jorgensen, AHSTW (47)
Other Audubon: Aiden Alt 47, Carter Andreasen & Jay Remsburg 48, Teddy DuVall 52, Derek Bald 56
Other AHSTW: Mark Bruns 48, Nick Denning & Kyle Jorgensen 50, Garrison Gettler 51, Denver Pauley 55
GIRLS: Treynor 215 Logan-Magnolia 264
Medalist: Maddie Lewis, Treynor (44)
Runner-up: Brooklynn Currin, Treynor (45)
Other Treynor: Andi Piittmann 56, Keely Smith 70, Grace Abbot 88
Lo-Ma Scores: Kali Collins & Audrey Roden 62, Cara Ohl 69, Macanna Guritz 71, Courtney Ohl 73, Karsten Bruns 80
BOYS: Treynor 169 Logan-Magnolia 208
Medalist: Ethan Konz, Treynor (38)
Runner-up: Joey Konz, Treynor (39)
Other Treynor: Dawson Goss 42, Ryan McIntyre & Tyler Christensen 50, Ryan Konz 57
Lo-Ma Scores: Jacob Fetter 44, Gavin Maguire 51, Caden Dickinson 55, Jarett Armstrong & Evan Roden 58, Bryce Maguire 61
GIRLS: IKM-Manning 218 Tri-Center 235
Medalist: Kylie Powers, IKM-Manning (46)
Runner-up: Bre Muhlbauer, IKM-Manning (48)
Other IKM-M: Maeve Nielsen 58, Brooke Booth 66, Eryn Ramsey 69
Tri-Center: Presley Pogge 51, Madison Ausdemore 67, Lydia Assmann 62, Morgan Lockman 65, Maddie Wood 69, Natalie Ausdemore 73
BOYS: IKM-Manning 173 Tri-Center 185
Medalist: Tyler Brandt, IKM-Manning (39)
Runner-up: Kyler Rasmussen, IKM-Manning (41)
Other IKM-M: Max Nielsen 45, Conner Richards 48, Grant Gaer 51, Zach Willenborg 54
Tri-Center: Grant Way, Dom Haynes & Alex Wilson 45, Zach Elliott 50, Leyton Nelson 53, Jaxon Johnson 54
GIRLS: Mount Ayr 240 Martensdale-St. Marys 278 Nodaway Valley NTS
Medalist: Melaina Haley, Mount Ayr (57)
Runner-up: Hallee Stewart, Mount Ayr (58)
Other Mount Ayr: Emmalee Schafer 62, Ally Shelley 63, Mallory Weehler 64, Linsie Barnes 72
MSTM: Alani Gibson 63, Macy Steele 67, Amelia Hill 69, Emma Russell 79
Nod Valley: Cadee Firch 63, Ashlyn Gutierrez 76, Allie Herr 82
BOYS: Martensdale-St. Marys 222 Mount Ayr 232 Nodaway Valley 239
Medalist: Drew Ehlen, Mount Ayr (46)
Runner-up: Bret Reynolds, MSTM (50)
Other MSTM: Tanner Gay 54, Grant Ballard & Devin Schall 59, Cole Keller 62
Other Mount Ayr: Tony Daleske 56, Riley Stark 62, Xander Harmening 68, Keye Willis 75
Nod Valley: Zack Gebbie 56, Kaden Herr 59, Landon Klobnak 60, Brandon Raasch 64, Jack Jensen 69
GIRLS: Boyer Valley 206 Coon Rapids-Bayard 223 CAM 226, Woodbine 263 Glidden-Ralston 272
Medalists: Katelyn Neilsen, Boyer Valley (44)
Runner-up: Kim Daily, Glidden-Ralston & Maddie Holtz, CAM (49)
BOYS: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 184 Coon Rapids-Bayard 190 Boyer Valley 193 CAM 195 Woodbine 197 Glidden-Ralston 217
Medalist: Cory Bantam, Woodbine (39)
Runner-up: Clay Roberts, Boyer Valley (43)
BOYS: Simpson Classic (at Ashland-Greenwood)
Ashland-Greenwood shot a 400 and finished 12th at their home tournament on Monday. Syracuse finished with a 445 in 16th. Norris was the team champion with a 314, finishing well ahead of the rest of the field. Gretna was second with a 341.
Sam Arnold of Elkhorn won the individual championship with a 73, finishing one stroke ahead of Carson Thurber from Norris. Ashland-Greenwood’s Aiden Lindley was a medalist, carding an 83 to finish in 10th. Kaleb Staack led Syracuse with a 98 in 47th.
Other Ashland-Greenwood and Syracuse scores and places:
57. Isaac Carson, Ashland-Greenwood (104)
60. Tony Hill, Ashland-Greenwood (106)
64. Ty Carey, Ashland-Greenwood (107)
71. Gabe Dilley, Syracuse (118)
72. Logan Jording, Syracuse (119)
73. Jack Clark, Ashland-Greenwood (120)
74. Robert Shanks, Syracuse (122)
BOYS: Ashland-Greenwood Tournament: 12. Ashland-Greenwood 400, 16. Syracuse 445