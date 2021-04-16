Golf
(KMAland) -- The Atlantic boys won at LC and Tri-Center swept AHSTW on Thursday night.

The full rundown from KMAland's golf action is available below. 

GIRLS: Shenandoah Tournament

Creston's Rylie Driskell won the tournament, but Shenandoah edged the Panthers for the team title. The complete recap can be found at our Local Sports Page. 

BOYS: Clarinda 201 Griswold 250 

Medalist: Carter Larson, Clarinda (45)

Runner-up: Manny Eberly, Clarinda (49)

Other Clarinda: Grant Turner 53, Noah Comer 54, Justice Fine & Caden Butt 56

Griswold: Kaleb Oakley 54, Kameron Brownlee 61, Mike Kunze 67, Cooper Harrison 68, Bradyn Stirek 70, Jackson Sheeder 80

BOYS: Lewis Central Tournament

Atlantic shot a 329 to win the tournament. The Trojans had four medalists. Lane Nelson and Drey Newell took fourth and fifth with 80s. Braden Smith shot an 82 to finish 7th. Garrett McLaren took eighth with an 87. 

St. Albert took second with a 352. Brett Klusman was the champion with a 77. Lane Sundberg claimed ninth with a 87. 

Creston's Colby Burg and Cole Strider also medaled. Burg was second (79), Strider 10th (87th).

Cooper Langfelt (Fremont-Mills) finished third with a 80. 

Download PDF LC Invite

BOYS: Kuemper Catholic at Harlan

BOYS: Nebraska City Tournament

Nebraska City finished fourth with a 390. Will Welsh led them with a seventh-place showing. Plattmouth finished fifth. Levi Flaherty paced the Blue Devils by finishing fifth. Kyle Beam (Sidney) shot a 82 to finish second. Auburn's Cam Binder took fourth with a 86. Falls City's Lukas Aldana claimed ninth with an 89. 

Download PDF Neb City Golf 0415

GIRLS: Essex 234 Griswold NTS 

GIRLS: Missouri Valley 251 Riverside NTS

Medalist: Henley Arbaugh, Missouri Valley (57)

Runner-up: Adi Brink, Riverside (58)

Other MV: Maddie Hansen 69, Madison Mahoney 61, Maya Zappia 64

Other Riv: McKenna Sick 64, Lily Mace 74

BOYS: Missouri Valley 180 Riverside 201

Medalist: Ethan Reicks, Riverside (39)

Runner-up: Jackson Tennis, Missouri Valley (40). 

Other MV: Alec Fichter 44, Ryan Russman 45, Hayden Kocour 51, Evan White 52, Carson Wendt 59

Other RIV: Wyatt Hough 47, Garrett Hough 54, Kaeden Pleas 61, Dalton Smith 68

GIRLS: Tri-Center 227 AHSTW 246 

Medalist: Ally Meyers, AHSTW (46)

Runner-up: Presley Pogge, Tri-Center (49)

Others Tri-Center: Natalie Ausdemore 54, Morgan Lockman & Maddie Wood 62, Madison Ausdemore 64, Lydia Assmann 67

Other AHSTW: Darian Hansen 63, Megan Wise 67, Isabel Luna 70

BOYS: Tri-Center 175 AHSTW 188

Medalist: Grant Way, Tri-Center (40)

Runner-up: Alex Wilson, Tri-Center (40)

Other Tri-Center: Dominic Haynes 42, Leyton Nelson 53, Zach Elliott 54, Jaxon Johnson 55

AHSTW: Garrison Gettler 44, Mark Bruns 45, Jace Peterson 49, Kyle Jorgensen 50, Nick Denning 52, Denver Pauley 55

GIRLS: Central Decatur, Martensdale-St. Marys at Mount Ayr

BOYS: Central Decatur, Martensdale-St. Marys at Mount Ayr

GIRLS: Clarke 205 Wayne 232 Southeast Warren NTS 

Medalist: Abby Clark, Wayne (50)

Runner-up: Kelli McAfee, Clarke (50)

Other Wayne: Kenna Nickell 57, Abigail Cox 59, Tara McCaslen 66, Claire Carpenter 66

SE Warren: Maddie Logue 78

BOYS: Wayne 173 Southeast Warren 181

Medalist: Mason Merfeld, Southeast Warren (40)

Runner-up: RC Hicks, Wayne (41)

Other Wayne: Nash Buckingham 41, Zeb Nading 44, Caleb Clark 53, Zach Nading 54

Other SE Warren: Brock Manser 44, Tanner Dierking 45, Austin Clendenen 52, Cade Nelson 59, Dominic Wadle 65

GIRLS: Sergeant Bluff-Luton at LeMars

GIRLS: Lamoni, Kirksville, Albia at Moravia

BOYS: Lamoni, Kirksville, Albia at Moravia

GIRLS: Melcher-Dallas at Pleasantville

Des Moines Christian Tournament

Coon Rapids-Bayard shot a 390 and finished fifth as a team. Josue Ramirez paced the Crusaders' efforts by placing 10th with a 90. 

Download PDF DMC Tournament

BOYS: Bishop LeBlond at Maryville 

BOYS: East Atchison, Rock Port, Worth County at Mound City

