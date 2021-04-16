(KMAland) -- The Atlantic boys won at LC and Tri-Center swept AHSTW on Thursday night.
The full rundown from KMAland's golf action is available below.
GIRLS: Shenandoah Tournament
Creston's Rylie Driskell won the tournament, but Shenandoah edged the Panthers for the team title. The complete recap can be found at our Local Sports Page.
BOYS: Clarinda 201 Griswold 250
Medalist: Carter Larson, Clarinda (45)
Runner-up: Manny Eberly, Clarinda (49)
Other Clarinda: Grant Turner 53, Noah Comer 54, Justice Fine & Caden Butt 56
Griswold: Kaleb Oakley 54, Kameron Brownlee 61, Mike Kunze 67, Cooper Harrison 68, Bradyn Stirek 70, Jackson Sheeder 80
BOYS: Lewis Central Tournament
Atlantic shot a 329 to win the tournament. The Trojans had four medalists. Lane Nelson and Drey Newell took fourth and fifth with 80s. Braden Smith shot an 82 to finish 7th. Garrett McLaren took eighth with an 87.
St. Albert took second with a 352. Brett Klusman was the champion with a 77. Lane Sundberg claimed ninth with a 87.
Creston's Colby Burg and Cole Strider also medaled. Burg was second (79), Strider 10th (87th).
Cooper Langfelt (Fremont-Mills) finished third with a 80.
BOYS: Kuemper Catholic at Harlan
BOYS: Nebraska City Tournament
Nebraska City finished fourth with a 390. Will Welsh led them with a seventh-place showing. Plattmouth finished fifth. Levi Flaherty paced the Blue Devils by finishing fifth. Kyle Beam (Sidney) shot a 82 to finish second. Auburn's Cam Binder took fourth with a 86. Falls City's Lukas Aldana claimed ninth with an 89.
GIRLS: Essex 234 Griswold NTS
GIRLS: Missouri Valley 251 Riverside NTS
Medalist: Henley Arbaugh, Missouri Valley (57)
Runner-up: Adi Brink, Riverside (58)
Other MV: Maddie Hansen 69, Madison Mahoney 61, Maya Zappia 64
Other Riv: McKenna Sick 64, Lily Mace 74
BOYS: Missouri Valley 180 Riverside 201
Medalist: Ethan Reicks, Riverside (39)
Runner-up: Jackson Tennis, Missouri Valley (40).
Other MV: Alec Fichter 44, Ryan Russman 45, Hayden Kocour 51, Evan White 52, Carson Wendt 59
Other RIV: Wyatt Hough 47, Garrett Hough 54, Kaeden Pleas 61, Dalton Smith 68
GIRLS: Tri-Center 227 AHSTW 246
Medalist: Ally Meyers, AHSTW (46)
Runner-up: Presley Pogge, Tri-Center (49)
Others Tri-Center: Natalie Ausdemore 54, Morgan Lockman & Maddie Wood 62, Madison Ausdemore 64, Lydia Assmann 67
Other AHSTW: Darian Hansen 63, Megan Wise 67, Isabel Luna 70
BOYS: Tri-Center 175 AHSTW 188
Medalist: Grant Way, Tri-Center (40)
Runner-up: Alex Wilson, Tri-Center (40)
Other Tri-Center: Dominic Haynes 42, Leyton Nelson 53, Zach Elliott 54, Jaxon Johnson 55
AHSTW: Garrison Gettler 44, Mark Bruns 45, Jace Peterson 49, Kyle Jorgensen 50, Nick Denning 52, Denver Pauley 55
GIRLS: Central Decatur, Martensdale-St. Marys at Mount Ayr
BOYS: Central Decatur, Martensdale-St. Marys at Mount Ayr
GIRLS: Clarke 205 Wayne 232 Southeast Warren NTS
Medalist: Abby Clark, Wayne (50)
Runner-up: Kelli McAfee, Clarke (50)
Other Wayne: Kenna Nickell 57, Abigail Cox 59, Tara McCaslen 66, Claire Carpenter 66
SE Warren: Maddie Logue 78
BOYS: Wayne 173 Southeast Warren 181
Medalist: Mason Merfeld, Southeast Warren (40)
Runner-up: RC Hicks, Wayne (41)
Other Wayne: Nash Buckingham 41, Zeb Nading 44, Caleb Clark 53, Zach Nading 54
Other SE Warren: Brock Manser 44, Tanner Dierking 45, Austin Clendenen 52, Cade Nelson 59, Dominic Wadle 65
GIRLS: Sergeant Bluff-Luton at LeMars
GIRLS: Lamoni, Kirksville, Albia at Moravia
BOYS: Lamoni, Kirksville, Albia at Moravia
GIRLS: Melcher-Dallas at Pleasantville
Des Moines Christian Tournament
Coon Rapids-Bayard shot a 390 and finished fifth as a team. Josue Ramirez paced the Crusaders' efforts by placing 10th with a 90.
BOYS: Bishop LeBlond at Maryville
BOYS: East Atchison, Rock Port, Worth County at Mound City
