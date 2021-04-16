(KMAland) -- Creston’s Colby Burg finished in the top five at the Pella Dutch Masters, Audubon & Treynor split, Underwood & Lo-Ma split and a bit more from the Friday in KMAland golf.
BOYS: Pella Dutch Masters
Creston’s Colby Burg shot an 80 and finished in fifth place at the Pella Dutch Masters on Thursday.
The Panthers had a 404 as a team with Kolby Hulett added a 106, Wiley Ray a 107 and Garrett Fry a 111.
Indianola shot a 334 and Grinnell’s Cole McGriff carded a 74 to win the team and individual championships. respectively.
GIRLS: Audubon 209 Treynor 216
Medalist: Maddie Lewis, Treynor (43)
Runner-up: Sydney Beymer, Audubon (51)
Other Audubon: Allison Elmquist 51, Kali Irlmeier 52, Madison Vorm 55
Other Treynor: Brooklynn Currin 52, Keely Smith 57, Andi Piittmann 64, Grace Alff 83, Grace Abbott 90
BOYS: Treynor 160 Audubon 184
Medalist: Ethan Konz, Treynor (37)
Runner-up: Joey Konz, Treynor (38)
Other Treynor: Dawson Goss 43, Ryan McIntyre 46, Tyler Christensen & Ryan Konz 53
Audubon: Jay Remsburg 42, Aiden Alt 43, Carter Andreasen 45, Joey Schramm 50, Teddy DuVall 56, Derek Bald 58
GIRLS: Logan-Magnolia 210 Underwood NTS
Medalist: Audrey Roden & Cara Ohl, Logan-Magnolia (51)
Other Logan-Magnolia: Macanna Guritz 53, Kali Collins & Karsten Bruns 55, Jazmyn Guritz 60
Underwood: Lydia Bracker 59, Sierra Fox 62, Ava Bracker 63
BOYS: Underwood 162 Logan-Magnolia 204
Medalist: Coby Fink, Underwood (33)
Runner-up: Nolan Crilly, Underwood (41)
Other Underwood: Tommy Stein 43, Blake Hall 45, Nick Stephens & Kaiden Rodenburg 48
Logan-Magnolia: Jacob Fetter 47, Joe Hedger 50, Jarrett Armstrong 52, Gavin King 55, Bryce Maguire & Caden Dickinson 56
KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD
Kuemper Catholic at Greene County (G)
Melcher-Dallas, Wayne at Moravia (B)