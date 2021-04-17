New Boyer Valley Bulldogs

(Sloan) -- Boyer Valley shot a 353 and finished third at the Westwood Invitational on Saturday. Logan-Magnolia finished seventh with a 377.

The high finish from the area came from Caden Neilsen, who shot an 83, including a 38 on the front nine, to finish in eighth place. Clay Roberts added an 86 with a 10th place finish.

Logan-Magnolia’s Gavin Maguire finished in 15th with an 89, and Joe Hedger of Lo-Ma and Connor Kenkel of Boyer Valley shot a 90 each to tie for 19th.

View the complete results from the meet below.

Download PDF Westwood Invite 4_17_21 - Westwood Invite.pdf

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.