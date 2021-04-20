(KMAland) -- Joe Miller led Lewis Central to a tournament title at Omaha Bryan while Denison-Schleswig’s girls and Glenwood and Atlantic’s boys picked up wins of their own on Tuesday in KMAland golf.
GIRLS: Denison-Schleswig 218 Glenwood 233 Harlan 249
Medalist: Jocelyn Cheek, Harlan (49)
Runner-up: Kelsey Jorgensen, Denison-Schleswig (52)
Other Denison-Schleswig: Camryn Schultz 53, Lizzy Ayala 54, Tessa Petersen 59, Kennedy Marten 62, Bailey Roecker 65
Glenwood: Sophie Benson 55, Morgan Stanislav 56, Hannah McGinnis 60, Haley Woods 62, Faith Webber 63, Avery Joyce 69
Other Harlan: Timber Svendsen 58, Ella Freund 70, Sydney O’Neill 72, Kara Kenkel 76
BOYS: Glenwood 181 Harlan 200
Medalist: Braden Sneed, Glenwood (40)
Runner-up: Tommy Johnson, Glenwood (46)
Other Glenwood: Brady Aistrope 47, Tye Nebel & Gavin Schau 48, Ben Hughes 51
Harlan: Brayden Ernst 47, Drew Bladt 48, Jacob Gubbels 49, Austin Schumacher 56, Austin Sunderman 60, Alex Bladt 68
BOYS: Omaha Bryan Tournament
Lewis Central and St. Albert finished 1-2 at the Omaha Bryan Tournament. The Titans shot a 329 to win the tournament by nine strokes over the Falcons.
Lewis Central’s Miller posted a 78 to finish second at the tournament while Eliot Shaw of St. Albert had a 79 in third. Jordan Greenwood finished with a 79 of his own for LC, and Brett Klusman of St. Albert had an 83 in seventh.
LC’s Payton Greenwood carded an 84 in eighth, and St. Albert’s Lane Sundberg rounded out the top 10 with an 85.
Other LC and St. Albert scores:
Jack Robbins, Lewis Central (88)
Cameron Mardesen, St. Albert (91)
Luke Hubbard, St. Albert (92)
Aiden Shipman, Lewis Central (108)
BOYS: Atlantic 160 Denison-Schleswig 185
Medalist: Drey Newell, Atlantic (37)
Runner-up: Braden Smith, Atlantic (38)
Other Atlantic: Garrett McLaren 41, Lane Nelson 44, Cruz Weaver 48, Roth Den Best & Cooper Jipsen 49
Denison-Schleswig: Parker Bekkerus 38, Easton Emery 42, Bradyn Schillerberg 51, Colton Johannsen 54, Kole Towne 60, Reed Bowker 62
BOYS: Blair Invitational
Plattsmouth shot a 417 and finished 14th at the Blair Invitational on Tuesday. Gretna shot a 325 to win the meet.
Levi Flaherty shot a 94 to finish in 29th place for the Blue Devils. Zach Shukis and Kye Stone tied for 107th with a 50 each.
Other Plattsmouth golfers:
53. Jude Wehrbein, Plattsmouth (53)
59. Jack Alexander, Plattsmouth (59)
View the complete results below.
KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD
BOYS: Blair Invitational: 14. Plattsmouth 417
