BOYS: Southern Invitational
Falls City’s Lukas Aldana shot an 82 and won the Southern Invitational on Wednesday.
Aldana’s 82 helped the Tigers to a 392 and a second-place finish behind chamoin Southern/Diller-Odell. The hosts shot a 363 and finished four in the top five.
Johnson County Central’s Brandon Speckman finished with a 99 in seventh place while Falls City’s Rayce Farmer (99), Carson Simon (104) and Wade Wason (110) went eighth, 10th and 11th, respectively.
View the complete results from the meet below.
Southern Invitational: 2. Falls City 392, NP. Johnson County Central NTS