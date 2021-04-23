(KMAland) -- Treynor, Logan-Magnolia and IKM-Manning took sweeps while Creston and Boyer Valley girls and Glenwood and Tri-Center boys were also victors on Friday in KMAland golf.
BOYS: Glenwood 175 Red Oak 231
Medalist: Braden Sneed, Glenwood (41)
Runner-up: Gavin Schau, Glenwood (43)
Other Glenwood: Brady Aistrope 45, Tommy Johnson & Tye Nebel 46, Ben Hughes 47
Red Oak: Ethan Horn & Sam Fields 56, Cyrus Mensen 59, Greyson Hewitt 60, Tyler Besen 66, Hunter Jarrett 71
GIRLS: Creston 191 Clarke 231
Medalist: Rylie Driskell, Creston (36)
Runner-up: Maria Groumoutis, Creston (49)
Other Creston: Mikaela Downing & Jacy Kralik 53, Kate Foglesong 59, Amiya Watkins 63
BOYS: Clarke 177 Creston 179
Runner-up: Colby Burg, Creston (39)
Other Creston: Cole Strider 40, Kolby Hulett 49, Garrett Fry 51, Wiley Ray & Trey Chesnut 55
GIRLS: Boyer Valley 203 Tri-Center 218
Medalist: Maci Miller, Boyer Valley (45)
Runner-up: Alexia Miller, Boyer Valley (48)
Other Boyer Valley: Makenzie Dumbaugh 53, Katelyn Neilsen 57
Tri-Center: Presley Pogge 49, Madison Ausdemore 52, Maddie Wood 58, Natalie Ausdemore 59, Lydia Assmann 62
BOYS: Tri-Center 168 Boyer Valley 171
Medalist: Grant Way, Tri-Center (38)
Runner-up: Caden Neilsen, Boyer Valley (39)
Other Tri-Center: Alex Wilson 40, Dominic Haynes 42, Zach Elliott 48, Jaxon Johnson 50, Leyton Nelson 53
Other Boyer Valley: Clay Roberts 42, Adam Puck 44, Ben Nichols 46, Connor Kenkel 50, Trevor Malone 73
GIRLS: Treynor 196 Riverside 231
Meadlist: Brooklynn Currin, Treynor (45)
Runner-up: Adi Brink, Riverside (46)
Other Treynor: Maddie Lewis 47, Keely Smith 48, Grace Alff 56, Andi Piittmann 57, Grace Abbott 77
Other Riverside: McKenna Sick 50, Kia Meek 65, Lily Mace 70
BOYS: Treynor 165 Riverside 195
Medalist: Ethan Konz, Treynor (40)
Runner-up: Ethan Reicks, Riverside (41)
Other Treynor: Dawson Goss 41, Joey Konz & Gabe Travis 42, Ryan McIntyre 46 ,Tyler Christensen 50
Other Riverside: Wyatt Hough 45, Garret Hough 50, Dalton Smith 59
GIRLS: Logan-Magnolia 232 Woodbine 270
Medalist: Shannon Hopkins, Woodbine (48)
Runner-up: Kali Collins, Logan-Magnolia (53)
Other Lo-Ma: Audrey Roden 57, Karsten Bruns 58, Cara Ohl 64, Macanna Guritz 69, Courtney Ohl 71
Other Woodbine: Kelly Snyder 66, Savannah Marshall 68, Tally Reisz 88
BOYS: Logan-Magnolia 196 Woodbine 198
Medalist: Joe Hedger, Logan-Magnolia (46)
Runner-up: Caleb Wakehouse, Woodbine (47)
Other Lo-Ma: Caden Dickinson 48, Jacob Fetter 49, Jarett Armstrong 53, Gavin Maguire 54, Evan Roden 57
Other Woodbine: Sam Remington 48, Cory Bantam 50, Josh Newton 53, Nolan Stamm 54
GIRLS: IKM-Manning 214 AHSTW 231
Medalist: Kylie Powers, IKM-Manning (41)
Runner-up: Ally Meyers, AHSTW (45)
Other IKM-Manning: Bre Muhlbauer 50, Maeve Nielsen 59, Eryn Ramsey 64, Megan Williams 69, Brooke Booth 71
Other AHSTW: Isabel Luna 56, Darian Hansen 63, Megan Wise 67
BOYS: IKM-Manning 166 AHSTW 200
Medalist: Tyler Brandt, IKM-Manning (37)
Runner-up: Kyler Rasmussen, IKM-Manning (41)
Other IKM-Manning: Max Nielsen & Conner Richards 44, Josh Walker 52, Zach Willenborg 59
AHSTW: Nate Jorgensen 48, Kyle Jorgensen 49, Mark Bruns 50, Nick Denning 53, Denver Pauley 54, Garrison Gettler 60
