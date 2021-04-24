(KMAland) -- Fremont-Mills claimed the team title in Sidney to highlight Saturday's KMAland golf slate.
Denison Tournament
Treynor was the highest-finishing KMAland team. The Cardinals shot a 346 to claim third. Ethan Konz took second with a 78. Joey Konz shot a 79 and finished fourth.
Atlantic was fourth with a 356. Drey Newell shot an 84 to pace the Trojans and finish 10th.
Lewis Central finished fifth as a team. St. Albert was sixth, Glenwood took seventh, Denison-Schleswig ninth, Harlan 10th and Red Oak 11th.
Parker Bekkerus claimed sixth with an 80. Brett Klusman (St. Albert) finished seventh. Jordan Greenwood (Lewis Central) posted a 10th-place showing.
Sidney Tournament
Fremont-Mills shot a 365 to beat Clarinda by 14 strokes. However, Clarinda's Zach Pirtle edged F-M's Cooper Langfelt for the individual title by two strokes with an 83. Auburn's Cam Binder shot an 86 to take third. Sidney's Cole Jorgenson and Kyle Beam were fourth and fifth with 87s. Jake Malcom (Fremont-Mills), Jade Spangler (Shenandoah), Cooper Neal (Clarinda), Owen Lucas (Bedford) and Owen Thornton also medaled.
Panorama Tournament
Kuemper finished thired, only 12 strokes behind champion Webster City. Jack Tiefenthaler was the individual champion with a 82. Josh Ramirez (Coon Rapids-Bayard) took fourth with a 87. Teammate Jacob Estrada finished sixth.